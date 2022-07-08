The high season is here so why not enjoy a family outing or perhaps prepare a fabulous meal for a loved one? Or maybe invite friends over for a nice time. No matter the occasion, it’s always a good idea to stock up on snacks and drinks, especially if you can find great bargains.

Thanks to The Independent Voucher Codes , you can now get your hands on the best deals to save on food, drinks, snacks and more. On top of seasonal sales and offers, we provide a wide variety of discount codes and exclusive vouchers.

Browse through the hand-picked discounts below and get the best out of our summer sale.

BrewDog

Some might say it’s not officially summer without a few pints of beer. And what better way to enjoy some of the best craft beer than in the comfort of your own home or garden. Browse our BrewDog discount codes and save 15 per cent on all orders.

Gousto

Take up a new hobby this year and improve your cooking skills with Gousto. Their easy-to-follow recipes come only with fresh and healthy ingredients. You now save 65 per cent off your first box plus 30 per cent off remaining boxes on the first month with this exclusive Gousto discount code .

Laithwaites

Laithwaites offer delicious wines, beautiful hampers and spiced spirits or champagne. Claim our exclusive voucher code for 40 per cent off plus free delivery and discover real world wine. For a limited time only.

Deliveroo

Whether it’s a burger from your favourite local, a sushi dish or a delicious pizza, Deliveroo is your go-to app. After all, it’s always better when your favourite meal is delivered with care straight to your doorstep. This week, you can get £8 off your first takeaway order with this Deliveroo discount code .

Graze

Looking for wholesome mouth-watering snack boxes? Whether you’re busy working from home, at the office or enjoying some days off, you can always order your favourite sweet and savoury boxes anytime. Take advantage of our graze discount code and get 25 per cent off your order.

For even more inspiration and discount codes, browse through our Food and Dining premium offers .

Our vouchers are typically active for a limited time only and will not last forever. If you find that the discount code you’re looking for is no longer available, we have hundreds of alternatives to browse.