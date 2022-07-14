While Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, it seems that there are still some significant savings to be had on some bestselling items.

The sale was certainly one for the books with the OLED Switch models dropping to one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen, and there’s a whole host of other bargains to be had too.

Gaming is a key product category on Amazon Prime Day, and yesterday we saw some impressive deals for Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo fans alike, with up to 30 per cent off on games and accessories and 50 per cent off game downloads. Nintendo’s Switch console often sells out in record time, and that was certainly the case over the course of the event, as it sold out within minutes.

Despite the sale being over, we’re pleased to report that the OLED Switch deal is back (for now). It’s one of the biggest discounts we’ve seen for the best version of the console yet.

So if you’re really after a new games console or want to upgrade from your existing Nintendo Switch, this is a very good Switch deal to snap up.

Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £309.99, now £287.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is the best version of the console that you can buy right now, With a 7in OLED display and a sturdier kickstand, it’s a perfect companion for gaming on the go. In our review of the Nintendo Switch OLED model, our tester said: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again.”

