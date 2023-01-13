Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Northern Rail is operating a major flash sale at the moment, but if you’re interested in grabbing some seriously discounted ticket fares, you’ll need to be quick, because after today (13 January), you’ll be out of luck.

The operator’s sale started on Tuesday 10 January, and you’ll have until 4pm today to secure your discounted journey.

Adults will find 1 million 50p journeys available, a massive 3 million £1 tickets to buy and a further 1 million £1.50 fares. If you’re buying for kids, cut those prices in half for 25p, 50p and 75p tickets. It seems almost too good to be true.

All you need to do to make the most of this flash sale is book train tickets today, on valid routes for any time between 17 January and 10 March 2023, no discount code or railcards required.

The tickets booked in this sale will only be valid for the specific day, time and journey you’ve booked, and prices will vary depending on the route you’re booking, as will the number of tickets available (when they’re gone, they’re gone).

This offer is available on pre-booked journeys all across the north of England, although there are some routes that aren’t included. Most of these begin in Leeds and travel out to other major cities such as Manchester, Sheffield (via Castleford and Moorthorpe), Wigan, Nottingham and more.

Northern Rail is the UK’s second-largest rail operator. Each day, it puts on 2,500 trains that travel all over the north and even connect to London too.

Some of its most popular destinations are Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Nottingham, Liverpool and York, as well as other stations, including Darlington, Harrogate and Newcastle.

Although RMT has taken strike action over the last few months, and the dispute is ongoing, a seriously cheap flash sale is welcome travel news to get 2023 off to a good start.

Book now with Northern Rail

