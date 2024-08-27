Payday savings – up to half-price deals to boost your budget

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

If you’re looking to treat yourself this payday without breaking the bank, look no further. We’ve gathered August’s best deals across a wide range of shopping categories just for you. Whether you’re planning a last-minute holiday, restocking your beauty essentials or investing in premium tech, there are big savings to be had.

Take advantage of up to half-price discounts from top UK retailers including Dunelm, Cult Beauty, Sunglass Hut and John Lewis. Payday is the perfect opportunity to snap up a bargain and reward yourself with something special.

Explore our roundup of this week’s best UK deals and discount codes to maximise your savings this August. But hurry – these offers are available for a limited time only, so act fast! If you happen to miss out, don’t worry. Visit our dedicated vouchers portal to discover hundreds more promo codes from your favorite brands.

The best deals this payday: August 2024

Sunglasses Hut - Exclusive!

Upgrade your eyewear collection with Sunglass Hut’s limited-time offer of 25 per cent off full-priced items. As a leading retailer for designer sunglasses, Sunglass Hut stocks top brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley and Prada. Whether you’re looking for stylish summer shades or year-round protection, this deal is a perfect opportunity to invest in high-quality, on-trend styles. To take advantage of this limited-time offer, use this Sunglasses Hut promo code at checkout.

Dunelm

Transform your home for less with Dunelm’s August bank holiday sale, offering up to 50 per cent off selected items. Dunelm is renowned for its wide range of homeware, furniture and décor essentials that blend quality with affordability. Whether you’re updating your living room, refreshing your bedroom or brightening up your garden, now is the time to shop. Explore discounts across various categories, including bedding, curtains, lighting and more. See the latest Dunelm discount codes to save big on your order.

Cult Beauty

Stock up on your beauty must-haves at Cult Beauty and save 15 per cent on a wide range of brands, plus an additional 5 per cent on selected items. Shop all your skincare, makeup and wellness essentials in one place, with popular brands including Charlotte Tilbury, The Ordinary, Glow Recipe and Huda Beauty. Whether you’re treating yourself to the latest viral product or replenishing your holy grail favourite, it’s the ideal time to do so. Use this Cult Beauty discount code to enjoy.

Lastminute.com

Planning your next getaway? Lastminute.com has you covered with £60 off package holidays over £700. As your one-stop shop for travel, Lastminute.com makes it easy to book everything from flights and hotels to experiences and all-inclusive packages. Whether you’re dreaming of a beach escape, a city break or an adventure-filled trip, there is a package to suit. Redeem this Lastminute.com voucher code to secure your £60 saving.

John Lewis

Get your hands on the latest tech with up to £100 off selected Apple products at John Lewis. As a electronics retailer, it’s renowned for exceptional customer service and comprehensive product warranties, ensuring you a reliable aftercare service. Whether you’re upgrading to a new iPhone, iPad, MacBook or adding accessories to your collection, you’ll find everything you need at a great price. Explore the latest John Lewis discount codes and enjoy significant savings on a wide range of products today.

Adidas – Exclusive!

Score big on sportswear and trainers with 5 per cent off full-priced Adidas items. Blending style, performance and comfort, Adidas ensures you look and feel your best at all times. Whether you’re after the classic Sambas and Gazelles, rugged Terrex outdoor gear or dynamic Adizero running shoes, it offers collections that cater to both casual wear and extreme sports. Use this Adidas discount code at checkout to enjoy instant savings on your order and elevate your athletic game.

Find more discount codes and sales