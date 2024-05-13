Get 25% off Ray-Ban sunglasses for summer with this discount code

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

If you needed an excuse to invest in a new pair of sunglasses, summer is just around the corner – and Ray-Ban has all the inspiration you need.

Synonymous with shades since its founding in 1937, the brand blends fashion and functionality in its signature frames.

From classic aviator styles and retro-inspired round silhouettes to Ray-Ban’s cult wayfarer and clubmaster styles, there’s a pair for every taste and face shape.

Sitting at the midpoint of the sunglasses marke (think £150), its designs are built to last and transcend seasonal trends.

Whether you’ve got a beach holiday in the diary or want to upgrade your current everyday pair, here’s how to score an exclusive 25 per cent off your order – plus the hero Ray Ban sunglasses to invest in.

Saving you 25 per cent on your Ray-Ban haul, The Independent readers can sign up with their email here to receive an exclusive discount code. The discount code is valid until 31 May 2024 and on orders up to £800.

It’s not valid on gift cards, alongside other offers and on certain ranges (limited editions, smart glasses, the Reverse collection, Ferrari collection, mega wayfarer optics, mega clubmaster optics, mega hawkeye sun and optics, erik sun and optics, kiliane, kiliane limited edition, junior eliot, junior rob sun and options, fomo, the ones exclusive, burning man LTD, holiday mega clubmaster LTD, black lanyard holiday LTD).

Ray-Ban original wayfarer classic: £202, Ray-ban.com

If you think of Ray-Ban, chances are the brand’s signature wayfarer frame comes to mind. The classic style comes in 12 colours (from signature black to tortoise shell), with the initial design remaiming unchanged since 1952. Suiting all face shapes thanks to its rectangular design, fans love them for being comfortable and durable.

A statement style orginally designed for US pilots in the 1930s, Ray-Ban’s recognisable aviators are anti-flare and feature adjustable nose pads and a bridge. Available in 10 colours, we love the classic gold frame style best. Rest assured they’ll never go out of fashion.

Ray-Ban’s emy’s have a vintage feel that’s perfect for festival season. Available in five colours, choose from polished gold with silver lenses to polished gunmetal and Barbie-style pink lenses. Complete with adjustable nose pads, the frames feature bio-based nylon lenses for a more sustainable design.

