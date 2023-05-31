Shop savvy with these 9 new discount codes

When it comes to shopping for our favourite products, we all love familiar brands. But what if we told you that shopping with the same retailer could be costing you money? Exclusive discount codes and offers for new customers are becoming a popular way to entice customers to shop with new retailers and can help you save money every week.

As always, our team has been busy scouting out the best new customer codes of the month , compiling them all into one handy list. So, whether you need to upgrade your beauty arsenal, stock up on summer essentials or just want to treat the family to a takeaway, here’s how to do it all for less.

Deliveroo

While your loyalty may lie with Uber Eats, you could be saving £5 on your first five orders when you switch to Deliveroo. Offering the same abundance of cuisines, from your classic Chinese takeaway on a Friday to the ever-healthy Buddha bowl for lunch on a Wednesday, Deliveroo won’t disappoint for your next takeaway treat.

Glossybox

Switch up your make-up routine and try something new with Glossybox. A monthly subscription box delivering beauty and cosmetic samples straight to your door, you’ll receive five products worth at least £50. What’s more, you can save 15% on your first subscription order with our Glossybox discount code .

Apricot

Focusing on timeless chic and effortless glamour for women, Apricot has become a well-known brand worldwide. Refresh that summer wardrobe with Apricot’s wide range of a-line skirts, linen blouses and trendy sandals, and get 15% off your first order using our discount codes.

Cult Beauty

Another beauty favourite, Cult Beauty prides itself on hand-picking the most effective, high-quality products from much-loved brands. From best-selling skincare to make-up must-haves, shop Aesop, Caroline Hirons and more. If you’ve never shopped with the retailer before, enjoy 20% off your first order .

Brewdog

Established in 2007, Brewdog has become one of the nation’s best-selling craft beer brands, with its Punk IPA being a firm favourite. As a new customer, you can save 10% on your first order when you shop Brewdog online and don’t forget to take advantage of the free delivery offer available too.

Nespresso

Bring cafe-style coffee to your home with Nespresso’s range of luxury coffee machines, premium coffee capsules and chic accessories. If you’re yet to shop with the retailer online, you can benefit from £15 off your first three orders with our Nespresso promo codes , plus a complimentary sleeve for every 70 capsules.

Nkuku

Nkuku is a hit amongst the more eco-conscious shoppers thanks to its focus on natural materials and traditional production methods. For first-time shoppers, Nkuku offers 15% off absolutely anything , from unique home accessories to marble platters and iron fire pits, all perfect for giving your home a little extra wow factor.

Vistaprint

Whether you’re after a set of new business cards or a party banner, Vistaprint caters to all of your printing needs. Pandering to both individuals as well as small businesses, you can create unique designs to wow your friends and family. Just, don’t forget to use our Vistaprint discount codes to get 15% off your first order .

Away Resorts

Away Resorts is so confident that you’ll come back for more that you can get 10% off your first booking at any of its seven locations across the UK. A leading holiday park operator, Away Resorts is found in some of the most picturesque spots in the UK, including the Isle of Wight, North Wales and Hayling Island.

