Sonos announced a couple of new smart speakers earlier this month. And while that’s great news for those looking to build a new audio system, it also means the soon-to-be-replaced Sonos One has just had its price cut.

Several retailers are now selling the Sonos One for £159, which is a discount of £40 from its regular £199 retail price. This price cut applies to both the black and white colour options, and it’s for the Sonos One (gen2) which arrived in 2019, two years after the first-generation speaker.

The price cut makes the Sonos One considerably cheaper than its successor, the Era 100 (£249, Sonos.com), while still being a hugely capable smart speaker with wifi and Ethernet connections, plus the ability to work with either Alexa or Google Assistant.

The discounted price is available at several retailers, although not from Sonos itself, where it is still priced at £199.

For more on how to pick up a Sonos One (gen2) with £40 off the recommended retail price, continue reading this article.

Read more: Best Sonos speakers that elevate your listening experience

Sonos One (gen2): Was £199, now £159, Amazon.co.uk

(Sonos)

Launched in 2017 and updated in 2019, the Sonos One might just be the definitive all-round smart speaker. Available in black or white, it packs a powerful acoustic punch with good bass and a warm, rich sound that can be cranked up to room-filling volume.

When we rounded up the eight best Sonos speakers, we described the One as being the best for “a bit of everything”. Our reviewer said the One is “the perfect introduction to the Sonos system”.

They added: “Small enough to fit onto almost any shelf, but still big enough that it packs a punch, it’s a mono speaker, meaning it doesn’t go especially loud and can sometimes be lacking in clarity and bass if you strain to listen to it very hard, but it still sounds great in most cases.”

Instead of using Bluetooth, most Sonos speakers (including the One) connect to your wifi network, then use a smartphone application to stream music from a huge range of services, including Spotify, Apple Music, BBC Sounds and many others. Two of these speakers can be linked wirelessly to form a stereo pair, or to a Sonos sound bar, such as the Beam (£399, Amazon.co.uk), where they act as the rear speakers of a surround-sound system.

Sonos speakers can also be networked into groups, so you can play music from several speakers in the same room, or throughout your entire home at once.

As well as being discounted at Amazon, the Sonos One is reduced by £40 at John Lewis (£159, Johnlewis.com) and Currys (£159, Currys.co.uk).

Want to know more about networked audio systems? Check out our guide to the eight best Sonos speakers