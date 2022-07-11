The summer sales are upon us, and with prices slashed by up to 60% by some top retailers, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your wardrobe, stock up your beauty arsenal or book a new experience at a fraction of the original price.

Our team has been looking out for some of the best deals and discount codes that you can get your hands on this summer, and have come up trumps, covering everything from beauty and fashion to home and tech.

Red Letter Days

The home of gift vouchers and new experiences, Red Letter Days is where you can snap up spa days, gourmet food experiences and even a ride in a supercar. For the month of July, readers of The Independent can get an exclusive 14% off any experience of their choice , whether it’s a treat day for themselves or a gift for someone else.

MADE

Are you in need of some new soft or hard furnishings for your home? Head over to the MADE summer sale to get up to 50% off a range of items , including sofas, beds, storage units and accessories. What’s more, you can use one of our voucher codes to get an extra 15% off your order when you spend over £150.

Buyagift

Specialising in gift experiences, Buyagift boasts a huge selection of experience days, adventures and pamper afternoons to choose from. Our exclusive Buyagift discount code currently gives you 22% off absolutely everything, whether you’ve chosen a glamping experience in the woodlands or a Michelin-starred lunch in London.

Sunglasses Hut

Sunglasses are a summer essential, so why not shop the Sunglass Hut sale for up to 50% off your favourite pair . You’ll find classic frames from Ray-Ban as well as chic styles from Prada and affordable glasses from the official Sunglass Hut collection.

Very

Stocking everything from appliances and electronics to beauty and fashion, Very has become one of the leading online department stores. The good news is that The Very Big Sale is now on, with huge price reductions on a variety of items including iPhones, Smart TVs, sofas, sportswear and more.

Reiss

With a huge range of suits, tailored trousers, structured dresses and chic blazers on offer, Reiss has become the go-to shopping destination for high-quality work and formalwear. Its summer sale, which offers up to 60% off a range of clothes for men and women , is one of the best times to get your hands on these stylish fits for less.

