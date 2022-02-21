This giant box of 48 Cadbury creme eggs is 40% off right now

Easter is still a while off – this year it falls on Sunday 17 April – but if you’re already on the lookout for egg-cellent deals on sweet treats, we’ve got just the thing.

Whether you simply want an excuse to indulge in chocolate for every meal or are planning a sugar-filled egg hunt for your children (or children-at-heart), the Easter bunny has come early this year courtesy of Amazon.

Presenting: this mega box of Cadbury creme eggs, which has a whopping 40 per cent off (was £27.84, now £16.80, Amazon.co.uk).

Ideal for indulging on Easter weekend – if you can wait that long – the online retailer has discounted a massive 1.92kg box of 48 creme eggs to just £16.80.

Tempted? If you want to stock up on your favourite sweet snack without the shame of standing in line at your corner shop, here’s everything you need to know about the deal.

Cadbury creme egg, box of 48: Was £27.84, now £16.80, Amazon.co.uk

The ultimate gift for fans of the gooey chocolate, or a great way to shake up your annual Easter egg hunt, this bulk box of Cadbury creme eggs is a deal you won’t want to miss.

Amazon has slashed the price of the box, which contains 48 individual eggs, by 40 per cent to just £16.80 from its recommended retail price of £27.84, saving you a cracking £11.04.

That means you’re paying just 35p per 40g egg, which is a bargain when you consider Iceland, Waitrose and Morrisons are all selling the same size creme egg for 60p each.

With more than 12,000 reviews from lovers of the humble chocolate shell, we think this impressive multi-buy is going to prove a huge hit with shoppers, so make sure to snap one up fast before it sells out.

