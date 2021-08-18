Hot summer days and bare legs – a combo we spend half the year dreaming of, but also one that causes many of us a lot of discomfort. Chafing is real, people, and boy is it a pain (seriously, it really, really, hurts).

It can sneak up on us at any point. On a walk that you were sure wasn’t that long, on a run, in the middle of a night out whilst you’re owning the dancefloor, or on a bike ride when you’ve still got the journey home to get through.

The redness and irritation is just the beginning, and when we’re forced to walk, ride or dance through the discomfort, we can be left with blisters, chapped skin, and sometimes even bleeding. Common causes can be anything from wearing synthetic, non-breathable fabrics like nylon, to doing repetitive motion activities like walking or running. And sometimes, simply sweating can cause chafing.

There’s only so much we can control, so when a heatwave strikes it’s comforting to know there are some amazing products out there that can help us to prepare for, prevent and treat the symptoms of chafing.

How we tested

We’ve tried and tested a variety of anti-chafing products so that you can find what works for you. We applied these at the beginning of the day before donning dresses or skirts and re-applied where necessary. We also made efforts to go on walks and trial activities that usually end in sore inner thighs. And now, we’re confident we’ve found the formulas and essentials that can stop, or at the very least, ease the friction that would normally ruin your day.

Read more:

The best anti-chafing products for 2021 are:

Best overall – Lush silky underwear dusting powder: £9, Lush.com

– Lush silky underwear dusting powder: £9, Lush.com Best multi-purpose formula – Mama Mio lucky legs: £20, Mioskincare.co.uk

– Mama Mio lucky legs: £20, Mioskincare.co.uk Best for nipple chafing – Weleda nipple balm: £8.25, Feelunique.com

– Weleda nipple balm: £8.25, Feelunique.com Best for intimate areas – WooWoo saddle sore! chafing balm: £6.75, Feelunique.com

– WooWoo saddle sore! chafing balm: £6.75, Feelunique.com Best for men – Anthony no sweat body defense: £20, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Anthony no sweat body defense: £20, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best for post-chafing – SVR topialyse barrier and anti-chafe cream: £8, Uk.labo-svr.com

– SVR topialyse barrier and anti-chafe cream: £8, Uk.labo-svr.com Best all-natural cream – BeYou chafing cream: £12.99, Beyouonline.co.uk

– BeYou chafing cream: £12.99, Beyouonline.co.uk Best oil – Weleda calendula baby oil: £11.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Weleda calendula baby oil: £11.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best chafing tights – Snagtights 80 denier tights: £6.99, Snagtights.com

– Snagtights 80 denier tights: £6.99, Snagtights.com Best anti-chafing shorts – H&M anti-chafing biker shorts: £6.99, Hm.com

Lush silky underwear dusting powder Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Lush is a brand whose products do exactly what it says on the tin, and this product is no different. Aptly named, the silky underwear dusting powder feels incredible. Pre chafing, your skin feels like it’s protected by a powder made from clouds, and is ready to take on the world. If you start to sweat and can feel chafing starting to set in, this product stops it in its tracks. The fine powder eliminates all remnants of moisture and doesn’t clump together like baby powder (an old friend for us chafers). Any friction is gone and instead replaced by a super smooth glide. The effects last for hours, but it’s small and discreet enough to take with you if top-ups are ever needed. With a gorgeous jasmine scent and featuring ingredients such as cocoa butter and Vetivert oil, this product works to nurture your skin, as well as protect. Buy now £ 9 , Lush.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mama Mio lucky legs Best: Multi-purpose formula Rating: 8/10 We love a multi-purpose product, and when you’re pregnant, a product that can fix multiple ailments all at once is a godsend. Designed to bring relief to tired legs and feet by reducing puffiness, this product is full of naturally soothing, cooling and moisturising ingredients which work wonders on tired limbs, but also chafed ones. Containing aloe vera, peppermint, menthol, chamomile extract and Vitamin E, this wonder-gel has all the top-tier ingredients your hot, chafed skin needs. It’s the Swiss-army knife of skincare products, and it even has a set of ingredients dedicated to keeping your skin elastic, supple and strong, giving it a helping hand as it stretches. Yes this is a miracle worker if you’re pregnant, but it can also be an essential skincare item if you’re not. Buy now £ 20 , Mioskincare.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Weleda nibble balm Best: For nipple chafing Rating: 8/10 Whether you’re breastfeeding or a long-distance runner, nipple chafing is a discomfort like no other. The nipples are one of the most sensitive parts of our bodies, so much so that even the thought of chafing in that area makes the toes curl. It’s a very specific issue that needs a very specific product, and if you’re breastfeeding it’s very important that the product is one that works for both mum and baby. Weleda are renowned for well-researched and well-designed skincare products, having made some of the best on the market (Skin Food we love you!). For this product, Weleda teamed up with midwives and pharmacists to create a scent-free balm that doesn’t need to be removed before breastfeeding. Containing calendula extract, which has anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, the balm soothes cracked and sore nipples from the first use. Buy now £ 8.25 , Feelunique.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} WooWoo saddle sore! chafing balm Best: For intimate areas Rating: 7/10 Unfortunately, no area is safe from the chafe. Not even that area. The slightest thing can set it off, but the big three tend to be shaving, cycling, and sanitary pads. WooWoo specialises in intimate areas, with products ranging from hair removal creams and washes to lubes and condoms. Your vagina’s comfort is WooWoo’s priority, so it seems fitting for them to have a top-notch product that nips chafing in the bud. The saddle sore chafing balm can be used to both prevent and cure the familiar friction. Similar in feel to that mysterious stuff they use in salons after waxing, it’s gentle, soothing and beautifully scented. Apply it regularly after a shave, and your regrowth will be irritation-free, or use it during your time of the month to no longer dread wearing sanitary pads. And if you’re considering a long cycle or a spin class, apply this beforehand so you can ride and feel the burn in all the right places. Buy now £ 6.75 , Feelunique.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Anthony no sweat body defense Best: For men Rating: 9/10 Anthony’s clever tagline – “Developed for men, borrowed by women. Anthony for all” – is a refreshing take on the gender politics of the beauty and grooming industry (yes overpriced pink razors, we’re looking at you). Sometimes cosmetics are too rigidly gendered, so it’s nice to see some flexibility for once. But typically, men tend to be underrepresented in many aspects of skincare, and the anti-chafing category is no different. It’s not like men don’t chafe, but if you were to look for a chafing product that wasn’t targeted at women, no one would blame you for thinking that. Men and women have different bodies, meaning we sweat differently, so it makes sense for the products we use to tackle sweat-related issues to be different too, even if it is only slightly. Anthony has thought about all of this, and as a result has developed a product that is absolutely genius. The no sweat body defence is a cream but dries like a talc – meaning zero mess during application. As well as chafing, it prevents sweat patches and absorbs moisture, making it great for men’s intimate areas, as well as under dress shirts and sports straps. Ladies, feel free to try. In fact, we encourage it (it works wonders on boob sweat too). Buy now £ 20 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} SVR topialyse barrier and anti-chafe cream Best: For post-chafing Rating: 8/10 Being prepared with preventative products is one thing, but it’s also worth having something to cure in your arsenal as well. If the worst does happen and you’re lying in bed with sore, red and irritated thighs that can’t bare to touch, a barrier cream is what you need. If you’re a skincare nerd, you’ll know that French pharmacy brands are the gold standard of skincare, so it’s no surprise that SVR has made an appearance. The brands barrier cream is both anti-itching and anti-irritation, and also accelerates skin repair whilst forming a protective barrier. It’s everything your poor chafed skin has ever asked for. Buy now £ 8 , Uk.labo-svr.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} BeYou chafing cream Best: All-natural cream Rating: 7/10 Sometimes, our skin wants nothing more than for us to go back to basics. There’s been a shift in the cosmetics industry recently, and we’re starting to learn and understand the power of natural ingredients. BeYou is a brand that carries that at the heart of every product it produces. So, not only is its chafing cream vegan, but it’s full of wonderful natural oils such as coconut, argan, frankincense, lavender, teatree and geranium. The cream creates a water-resistant barrier, all while being moisturising at the same time. And, unlike many creams, it leaves a silky-smooth finish rather than a greasy one. But the super ingredient in this product is colloidal silver, which has natural antibacterial properties. It’s the healing powers of nature in a bottle, and it works. Buy now £ 12.99 , Beyouonline.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Weleda calendula baby oil Best: Oil Rating: 7/10 We call this a Haribo product, because kids and grown-ups love it so. It’s actually a rule that can be applied to most baby skincare products, because anything that can be trusted on delicate baby skin works wonders on adult skin too. Free of chemicals, dyes and fragrances, this product is an absolute favourite amongst mums, and not just for its moisturising qualities. One thing we have in common with babies here is our close relationship with chafing, and it’s not a bad idea to take a leaf out of their book when it comes to keeping the irritation at bay. Plus, an oil product is another great way of reducing friction. A lot goes a long way, and the results last for hours. Buy now £ 11.50 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Snagtights 80 denier tights Best: Chafing tights Rating: 8/10 We love a brand that really knows women’s bodies. Sometimes hard to find, but we promise they’re out there, and when you find one, don’t let it go. Snag is one of those brands. The companies M.O. is to make clothing that works for all sizes (UK4-36), shapes, genders, abilities, ethnicities, ages and styles. Tights can be tricky for us chafers, usually, because they can be a great solution for reducing or preventing chafing, only for them to suddenly become a culprit themselves. But Snag has even turned the sizing of tights on its head, varying the width as well as the length so they really fit. The cotton gussets stretch in three dimensions, the seams are flat and they even come with a comfort Elastane waistband. Thank you Snag, for solving every tights issue we’ve ever had. We are eternally grateful. Buy now £ 6.99 , Snagtights.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} H&M anti-chafing biker shorts Best: Anti-chafing shorts Rating: 7/10 If you’re looking for a garment solution to chafing, anti-chafing shorts are your answer. Made from a soft, lightweight, stretchy fabric, this H&M pair are a great budget-friendly option that does the job. Available in both black and nude, they discreetly sit above the hemline of skirts, dresses and shorts without rolling up or digging in, allowing you to go about your day with ease, without giving chafing a second thought. Buy now £ 6.99 , www2.hm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Anti-chafing products We love the Lush silky underwear dusting powder for its simplicity. We’ve turned to talc more times than we’d like to admit, and each time it lets us down. This is everything we wanted, or rather, needed talc to be – easy to apply, quick to absorb, drying (but just the right amount), and can tackle moisture without clumping, making the fight against chafing an absolute breeze. Plus it’s full of some lush (pun intended) ingredients, smells delightful and is a great price point. While we were very impressed with all of these products, none surprised us more than the Anthony no sweat body defense. The gendered branding and pricing made us sceptical, but Anthony have done their research and created a product that has its own fan base, and we can see why. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on anti-chafing products and more fashion, try the links below: Very discount codes

Asos discount codes

Boohoo discount codes Embrace your curves with our round-up of the best shapewear

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.