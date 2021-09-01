Make-up Art Cosmetics, better known as Mac, is one of the most well-known make-up brands in the world. Since it was founded in 1984, the brand has expanded into a cosmetics empire that is now sold in over 105 countries.

Its most popular products are by far its lipsticks. Mac is behind some of the most famous shades in the history of make-up – such as its matte red “ruby woo” (£17.50, Maccosmetics.co.uk) or balmy nude, “creme cup” (£17.50, Maccosmetics.co.uk).

With over 200 lip products to choose from, in seven different categories, ranging from matte to creamy, satin to liquid, you’re sure to find something for every look. But which shade reigns supreme?

How we tested

In a bid to find the best of the best, we’ve spent almost two months putting as many Mac lipsticks to the test, and have narrowed it down to the top nine. We looked at shade range – trying everything from nudes to reds and vibrant pinks – as well as making note of their staying power, finish, texture and pigment. We also paid close attention to how they handled hours of wear while eating, drinking and face mask wearing.

Our round-up has something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a vibrant pop of colour, a sheer tinted balm or the perfect nude.

The best mac lipsticks for 2021 are:

Glow play lip balm in "rouge awakening" Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 If you like a sheer wash of colour, the glow play lip balm range is well worth exploring. We tried "rouge awakening" which looks like a vibrant coral, but once applied, gives a glossy tint of pink. It's a very hydrating formula, blended with shea butter, jojoba seed and mango oils, and is so sheer you can easily apply it without a mirror. It's not sticky or gloopy and is the perfect compromise between wearing lipstick and keeping dry, chapped skin at bay. We loved how it looked both with a full face of make-up as well as when we opted to go barefaced and has become our handbag essential. Matte lipstick in "velvet teddy" Best: Nude lipstick Rating: 9/10 "Velvet teddy" is one of Mac's all-time greats, the perfect nude for fair and medium skin tones that's flattering, long-lasting and comfortable, despite being matte. It glides onto skin with a rich pigment, we find two coats is enough. It's a deep-tone beige shade that faded ever so slightly when we tucked into a burger over dinner, but didn't smudge, nor leave our lips looking patchy. It's the perfect companion for lowkey and bold make-up looks, complimenting eyeshadows and graphic liner work well. No wonder it's consistently a bestseller. Retro matte lipstick in "ruby woo" Best: Shade of red Rating: 9/10 Few lipsticks have had the impact that "ruby woo" has. The blue-based red shade has an instant brightening effect, and the matte formula is exceptionally reliable for staying in place throughout multiple rounds of cocktails. This is a full-coverage, one-swipe's-enough, to finish off your make-up. Our reviewer has worn this shade for years and it's a real confidence boost that makes you feel immediately more polished. It's universal appeal lies in its skin-flattering shade that suits all skin tones. It's the ultimate red lipstick in our opinion. As with most matte formulas, they can be drying, to avoid this, we'd recommend applying a lip balm first to keep skin supple and hydrated. Powder kiss lipstick in "sexy, but sweet" Best: For pink lip Rating: 8/10 The powder kiss range is a newer entry to Mac's lipstick wardrobe, with a soft-focus, hazy, matte finish. Think of it as a modern matte that isn't drying, with no shine, but a balmy texture. It's the perfect compromise if you want the staying power of a matte lipstick, without the chalky texture. It's smooth, super soft and easy to apply in seconds, without requiring the patience of "ruby woo" (£17.50, Maccosmetics.co.uk) to get those precise lines. We tried "sexy, but sweet", a bright pink that's perfect for summer, but we've long been a fan of "fall in love" too (£19, Maccosmetics.co.uk), a berry fuschia shade that really stands out. You can apply a light layer for a pop of colour, or build it up for a statement lip. Viva glam (satin) in "viva glam II" Best: For fair skin Rating: 9/10 In 1994, Mac created viva clam, a charitable campaign to raise money and awareness for those living with HIV and Aids, as well as supporting LGBTQ communities and equal rights for women, girls, and the LGBTQ+ communities. To date, it's raised over $500 million (£370m approx) and 100 per cent of the purchase price of any viva clam products goes towards the Mac Aids Fund. "Viva glam II'' is a gorgeous pinky beige shade that compliments fairer skin tones beautifully, and has a creamy texture with a semi-matte finish. Perfect for an everyday lip colour, it leaves lips looking supple and feeling comfortable. If you want to contribute to a good cause, while wearing a lovely nude, this is the lipstick for you. Cremesheen in "creme cup" Best: For understated lips Rating: 8/10 If you're keen to try less matte textures, give cremesheen in "creme cup" a whirl. As the name suggests, it's a creamy lipstick with a slight gloss finish, but it's not sticky or overly thick. It offers medium coverage, so you can apply one coat for a wash of colour, or build it up to a more opaque shade. Once again, this is a blue-based pink shade that has quite a natural look, so if you want to let the rest of your make-up do the talking, it's ideal. The formula feels smoothing and hydrating and the subtle glow it gives is a lovely finishing touch. Satin lipstick in "faux" Best: For pink undertones Rating: 8/10 A blend between a matte and a cream finish, "faux" is a muted mauve-pink shade that's a great go-to if you prefer pink undertones. It's richer in pigment than the other nude shades we've tried, in a perfect your-lips-but-better colour. The subtle sheen it has gives a pretty plumping effect and is a great option if you lean towards more neutral tones. We love that it's easily fixed if you make a mistake when applying it, and you can build it up or keep it sheer by applying it straight from the bullet or dabbing lightly onto lips with your finger or a lip brush. Love me liquid lip colour in "hey frenchie" Best: Liquid lipstick Rating: 9/10 This liquid lipstick is a cream-based formula that's richly pigmented and full coverage in colour, with a doe-foot applicator. It keeps lips smooth and soft, with none of that crumbly texture often associated with liquid lipsticks, and you can smack your lips together all day without ruining it. This is thanks to the argan oil and shea butter formula. The applicator is ideal for getting into the corners of your mouth and your cupid's bow too. It picks up the perfect amount of product, without drying too fast which can often mean mistakes can't be fixed, but just a swipe of a cotton bud is all you need to tidy up corners. "Hey frenchie" is a warm pink shade that all skin tones can look good in. Powder kiss liquid lip colour in "make it fashun" Best: For bold lips Rating: 9/10 Mac have also extended the powder kiss range into a collection of coordinating liquid lip colours too. What sets this apart is the interestingly-shaped hourglass sponge applicator with a rounded tip, that gives you complete control and is the easiest liquid lipstick we've ever applied. It's a richly pigmented cream that with one coat provides an intense colour payoff with no shine. While it is matte, it doesn't have any of the downsides to matte textures, with zero dryness, crumbling or flakiness throughout wear. It's the ultimate foolproof lipstick to apply, and once on, it won't budge, without leaving your lips feeling frozen. Buy now £ 19 , Macosmetics.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

