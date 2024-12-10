The Dyson airwrap multi styler is on sale just in time for Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Since Dyson launched the innovative airwrap back in 2018, it’s quickly become a cult tool for hair styling at home, creating salon-standard looks in minutes.

Six years later, the airwrap is still a sought-after product. Complete with multiple attachments for creating various looks, the versatile hair tool allows you to dry and zhuzh up your hair from wet and without blasting extreme heat that other tools do, which can be damaging to your hair follicles.

Drying and styling simultaneously make getting reading in the morning far less of a hassle (trust me, you’ll be out the door within minutes), however, the latest iteration can set you back nearly £500, so they don’t come cheap.

In fact, deals on the airwrap are as coveted as the tool itself – that is until the Christmas period, when prices drop in time for airwrap-shaped gifts under the tree. To help secure the ultimate present for the beauty-lover in your life, I’ve rounded up the best Dyson airwrap deals below.

Dyson airwrap multi-styler and dryer, strawberry bronze and blush pink: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

A cult buy, Dyson’s airwrap model is on sale with £80 off at Boots, Dyson (now £399.99, Dyson.co.uk), Currys (now £399.99, Currys.co.uk) and Very (now £399.99, Very.co.uk). The tool comes with six attachments for optimum styling, whether you’re creating super sleek looks or a bouncy blowout.

“Despite looking complex, using it was super simple and straightforward,” Lucy said in her review. “It dried and smoothed hair quickly and easily, with minimal effort needed. And the round brush was also a welcome addition here too, as our tester loved using it to dry her hair for a blowdry-esque finish – this is something that she would usually have to use a hairdryer and straighteners to achieve,” she added.

Perfect for gifting to yourself or another, the tool is complete with a sleek presentation case, filter cleaning brush and detangling comb. The new strawberry and blush colourway is limited edition for Christmas, so snap it up while stocks last.

Dyson airwrap complete, refurbished: Was £450.99, now £360, Ebay.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ebay )

Naturally, we reviewed Dyson’s complete version of its airwrap when it first launched in April 2022. In the review, our tester noted that it’s “definitely better than the original”, praising the “improved attachments” for feeling “well thought out”. While “the curling barrels are still a little bit faffy to use (albeit less so than having to switch them), being able to change the direction of airflow almost instantly is much appreciated, and it does make using it easier”.

Similarly, our reviewer applauded Dyson for the fact it feels as though the brand “really has thought about every hair type, texture, and length and manufactured a product that’s as versatile and as inclusive as possible”. You can save 17 per cent on the refurbished tool from ebay, plus an extra £20 off with the coupon “CHILLY5.”

Looking for more beauty Christmas ideas? We’ve rounded up the best gifts sets