Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Calling all beauty-lovers, this is not a drill: Dyson’s corrale hair straighteners are currently reduced by £100, thanks to Currys. But you’ll have to be quick.

The hair tool – one of our favourite cordless hair straighteners – first launched in 2020 and in our review it was praised for being “packed with innovative technology to help combat heat damage”.

The tool features “flexible copper plates that bend to the hair’s strands, to avoid breakage, and three heat settings (165C, 185C and 210C), so you can tailor the temperature to your needs”.

With a battery life of 30 minutes, this is an ideal addition to your hair tool collection, and will be great for any upcoming festivals and camping trips, as well as everyday styling.

To make sure you don’t miss out on the impressive deal, read on for everything you need to know about how you can save £100 at Currys.

Dyson corrale hair straighteners: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Currys.co.uk

(IndyBest)

Having landed a spot in our review of the best cordless hair straighteners, you can trust the performance of Dyson’s corrale design. Our writer noted: “Designed with a four-cell lithium-ion battery, the corrale gives you up to 30 minutes of cord-free styling, which was plenty of time for us to smooth over our locks, which were left looking shinier and noticeably less frizzy.” They added that it takes “70 minutes to charge fully but, if you do run out of battery, fear not, because the good news is you can use the corrale while it’s plugged in, too, making it a great option for everyday use”.

Read more: Best cordless hair straighteners for sleek locks

Thanks to the Currys discount, you can snap up this hair tool for £100 less, but you’ll have to be quick, as the deal will only run from 18 January until 3 February. You can also get free next day delivery when you use the code “DYSONFNDD”, so you’ll be able to receive it tomorrow.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Hair feeling a little lacklustre? Try our best hair masks to hydrate dry and damaged locks