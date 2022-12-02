The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The Dyson supersonic hair dryer has £50 off – but for this weekend only
The one-of-a-kind styling tool is rarely (if ever) discounted
Calling all beauty lovers, this is not a drill: Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer currently has £50 off, thanks to Currys, but you’ll have to be quick.
Much like the airwrap, the supersonic dryer is hugely popular. And as one of Dyson’s most covetable hair tools, it is very rarely (if ever) discounted.
Launched in 2016, the brand’s first foray into beauty was the result of $71 million worth of research, as it set out to create a totally new drying experience. It’s safe to say it suceeded in this – with the hair dryer quickly rising to cult status.
For this weekend only, the hair tool has been slashed to just £279.99 – that’s a £50 saving – courtesy of Currys.
To make sure you don’t miss out (one sold every two minutes over the Black Friday weekend), read on for everything you need to know about the Dyson supersonic dryer deal at Currys.
Dyson supersonic hair dryer: Was £329.99, now £279.99, Currys.co.uk
There is no denying that the one-of-a-kind styling tool is immensely popular. When we reviewed the dryer, our writer noted that it’s “powerful and versatile”. It “drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers”.
“While it can be used on hair of all lengths and thickness, those with thicker or longer hair will reap the benefits the most,” they added. If you’re styling your hair on a regular basis, you need this in your beauty bounty.
The £50-saving is only available in store and online until this Sunday (4 December) – owing to its popularity, you’ll want to be rapid. Go, go, go!
Voucher codes
For the latest appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:
Hair feeling a little lacklustre? Try our best hair masks for hydrating dry and damaged locks
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.