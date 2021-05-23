Trinny Woodall is well known for her successful TV career in the early 2000’s but in 2017, she dipped her toe into the beauty world with the launch of her eponymous brand Trinny London.

The label is focuses on streamlining your make-up bag, with cream-based, multi-tasking pots spanning eyeshadow, foundation, concealer, lip tints, bronzer and blusher. Each pot stacks on top of each other, making them the perfect travel companion as well as taking up a lot less space than tubes, sticks and compacts typically found in our kit.

With plenty of shades to choose from, the brand caters to everyone and has a smart but simple “Match2Me” profiling tool on its website to help you find the right shades in the range to suit your skin tone.

Keen to put it through its paces and find out if it’s more glamorous than gimmicky, we’ve spent weeks testing out most of what Trinny London has to offer, and have handpicked the best of the bunch.

While most of the range is available to buy in individual pots or stacks, which comes in sets of three upwards, the brand also has a handful of products that aren’t housed this way, which we also put to the test. This is everything you need to know about the best Trinny London products your make-up bag needs.

Trinny London the right light illuminator Best: Cream highlighter This gorgeous cream highlighter blends seamlessly and feels like silk on the skin without adding any shimmer. It creates a lovely radiance to the highpoints of your cheekbones and under the brow bone without looking overdone. It’s perfect for oilier skin types too, especially if you’re finding powder formulas are making textured areas more prominent. We used the shade “starlight”, which is a neutral champagne tone, but you can also find it in three other shades. The formula isn’t too wet or thick either, meaning it doesn’t slide around the skin, nor is it hard to blend – it’s the best cream highlighter we’ve ever used. You can’t go wrong with it as it’s quite a sheer finish, so even if you apply too much, a dab of your finger will be able to correct it. The best method of application is using just your finger for a speedy way to create a more luminous complexion. Buy now £ 25 , Trinnylondon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Trinny London lip2cheek Best: Multi-purpose product We love a multi-purpose make-up product, it means more bang for your buck and can save you time when getting ready. The lip2cheek pots are tinted creams that can be used as blusher as well as a buildable wash of colour on the lips. We tried shade “Phoebe”, a faded watermelon red and “cha cha”, a bright coral, that we applied to our skin with just our fingers. It blends beautifully and can easily be layered to build up from a sheer finish to a bolder lip, while on the cheeks it’s easy to blend out using a damp sponge or stippling brush. If you find cream blush intimidating or have never tried it, it’s hard to go wrong with this formula, it’s easy to apply and blend. Our only gripe is that applying it does mean you’ll need a tissue or wipe nearby to avoid staining anything with your finger after. Buy now £ 25 , Trinnylondon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Trinny London BFF cream skin perfector SPF30 Best: For adding radiance Available in five shades, this is a cream that is slightly tinted and adds a subtle glow to skin. Designed to be worn on its own for a sheer, radiant base or beneath make-up, it’s great if you prefer a more pared back look. The SPF30 is a nice way to get your sun protection in, though of course, you should still be wearing a separate SPF product before applying any make-up. While it won’t conceal or cover up blemishes, it’s ideal for evening out your skin tone before applying any other products and is perfect for summer when you don’t want to wear a heavier foundation that you’ll eventually sweat off. Buy now £ 35 , Trinnylondon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Trinny London just a touch foundation-concealer Best: For targeted coverage On first impressions, a pot of this cream formula seems miniscule compared to a typical foundation but it’s created to give you targeted coverage and not necessarily to be used across your whole face. For a precise application, we’d recommend using a dense, flat brush or, for an effortless finish, just dab under eyes, over redness or blemishes with just a finger. The coverage is light to medium, but can be easily layered without caking. It’s very easy to blend, finding your shade on the website is a simple process and a little goes a long way, so you do have more product to use than it initially seems. It’s not one for oily skin as it does have a dewy finish, however it’s a lovely texture on combination skin types and dry skin too, just be sure to prep your skin with moisturiser first if you’re particularly prone to dryness. Buy now £ 28 , Trinnylondon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Trinny London eye2eye Best: Cream eyeshadow We tried nine of the 30 different shades available in the eye2eye cream eyeshadow pots. Ranging from metallics to matte finishes, neutral tones to warm splashes of colour, we were very impressed by how easy they are to use. Simply dab a finger to pick up the product and swipe it all over the lid for a singular shade or blend together two or three with a fluffy brush. They couldn’t be more simple or fuss-free to use and they lasted well all day. Keep in mind those with a shimmery finish, such as “fortune” – a rich copper – or “dawn” – a shimmery rose champagne – that you may see some fading in colour after four or five hours as your eyelids naturally will get oily, but to touch up simply dab a finger over the colour to fix. Buy now £ 18 , Trinnylondon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Trinny London golden glow Best: Cream bronzer For a subtle sunkissed glow to cheeks, this creamy bronzer is fantastic, especially if you find heavy contour or powder products too much faff. Dab onto your cheeks and blend out with just your finger or, for a cleaner application, using a damp sponge is also very effective. Adding warmth and a glowy finish, it’s sheer enough that it’s easy to correct if you go wrong, or if you just want something subtle. When in a rush, it’s also easy to dab onto eyelids for a wash of colour. We used shade “jensta”, which is a brilliant colour for fairer skin, but it’s also available in three other shades, ranging from medium to deep. Buy now £ 25 , Trinnylondon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Trinny London lip luxe Best: Bold lip colour You’d be forgiven for expecting the entire Trinny London range to be sheer in pigment, but its lip luxe range is where you’ll find the biggest colour payoff. As with all the brand’s products, it’s cream-based but, just as the name suggests, feels luxurious on the lips. We used the shade “demon” – a bold red – and the finish gave a striking glossy finish. As it’s quite a vibrant colour, the formula is a little richer than the lip2cheek pots, we would recommend using a lip brush to ensure a precise application. If you want an even bolder shade, simply add another layer, it doesn’t dry out or leave lips looking cakey. Buy now £ 22 , Trinnylondon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Trinny London lip glow Best: Lip tint For a balmy lip colour that’s skin softening and hydrating, try the lip glow pots. While it’s described as a lip gloss, it’s not sticky or greasy, and can easily be applied with your finger for a quick wash of colour with a high-shine finish. While the shade “tallis” looks like a bright red in the pot, when applied it’s more of a your-lips-but-better shade thanks to its sheer tint. If you’ve always loved the look of lip gloss but steered clear to avoid a sticky mess, this is made for you. Buy now £ 16 , Trinnylondon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

