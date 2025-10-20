Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Buckle up, we’re travelling back to Hill Valley, 1985, as Casio has just launched a Back to the Future-inspired spin on the brand’s classic watch.

The watch marks 40 years since the first Back to the Future film hit cinema screens, and it’s safe to say we’ve been obsessed with the time-travel tale ever since.

Now there’s a new way to treasure the adventures of Marty McFly and Doc Brown, thanks to Casio’s new collaboration with the film’s franchise, resulting in a timepiece that’s stylish and perfectly retro-futuristic.

Inspired by the Casio CA-53 made famous by Michael J Fox when he played Marty McFly, the new Casio CA-500WEBF-1A features nostalgic push buttons along with a DeLorean-inspired dial.

If you’re after a wearable (and soon-to-be collectable) memento of the classic blockbuster, it’s worth noting this is a limited edition launch. Here’s everything you need to know, including how to buy it.

Casio CA-500WEBF-1A watch In polished stainless steel, the limited-edition watch boasts a dial reminiscent of Doc Brown’s DeLorean time machine, with multicoloured push buttons, a nod to the bright dashboard for choosing the destination and time, and an ‘Outatime’ engraving (a tribute to the DeLorean’s number plate). On the watch’s reverse, the flux capacitor, which made time travel possible in the film, is etched onto the caseback. The nostalgia doesn’t stop there, as the watch arrives in a VHS cassette tape-inspired box and outer sleeve, which is a fun retro touch. The watch is due to go on sale on 21 October 2025 (aka Back to the Future Day). However, fans will need to be quick if they want to get their hands on one, as it’s only being released in limited numbers. If you miss out on getting your hands on one, there’s no time machine to help you. £114 from Casio.com Prices may vary

Want to compare this watch to other timepieces? We’ve found the best watches for men, from Casio to Cartier