12 best sustainable men’s clothing brands: The fashion labels to know

Fashion is a form of self-expression and the clothes you wear say a lot about you.

Of course, the look and feel is important. But, arguably, even more so is what the brand you are wearing stands for.

For many brands, cotton is linked to the oppression and reported forced labour of the Uighur people in China. Similarly, it's been found that Uighur Muslims have been sent to work in a Chinese factory that supplies Nike, and the recent modern slavery accusations at fashion factories in the UK show that there's really never been a more important time to use our consumer buying power.

There are some really great ethical clothing brands for men, who strive to put sustainability and ethical production practices at their core.

Below are some of our favourite brands that prove that on-trend, stylish design doesn’t need to come at the cost of people, the earth, our oceans – or your wallet.

All the brands featured here have completed a comprehensive questionnaire about the ethical standards from workers in the supply chain to sustainable materials.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

MUD Jeans slim lassen jeans You can’t beat a classic slim fit, dark pair of jeans when going for that smart casual look. What makes these jeans even better is that they are made from 23 per cent post-consumer recycled cotton, 75 per cent organic cotton, and 2 per cent elastane. According to MUD’s life cycle analysis this means by purchasing this pair of jeans over a more conventionally made pair, you are saving 93 per cent water, 47 per cent land use and 72 per cent carbon dioxide emissions. MUD Jeans is focussed on creating a circular economy, so it also gives customers the option to rent a pair of jeans as well as buy them. A monthly subscription fee of €7.50 (£6.40) means you can order and wear any pair of jeans for 12 months, after which you can trade them in for a new pair.

Buy now £ 109 , MUD Jeans {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Brothers We Stand premium weight organic T-shirt Round neck, well-fitting T-shirts are a staple for many wardrobes. At £20 a pop, Brothers We Stand dispels the myth that high-quality ethical fashion has to be expensive. Brilliantly, the Brothers We Stand online shop curates ethical men’s clothing with a focus on style that ranges from classic vintage-inspired workwear to more contemporary fits. Each item has a footprint tab detailing its social and environmental impact that provides a transparent window into the supply chain. Brothers We Stand requires a commitment to continued sustainability innovation. Its organic T-shirts are made in factories in Bangladesh that are independently audited by the Fair Wear Foundation and the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). Plus, the agent has a team that visits the factories daily during production to monitor working conditions and make sure that nothing is subcontracted out to unregulated factories.

Buy now £ 20 , Brothers We Stand {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Knowledge Cotton Apparel organic classic chino A wardrobe staple, these 100 per cent organic cotton chinos come with a tapered leg and discrete front and back pockets. Danish father and son brand, Knowledge Cotton Apparel, was founded with the aim of creating premium menswear with sustainable materials and practices. These chinos are GOTS certified, which means all stages of production from growing the cotton to the sewing of the finished garment are audited to meet the standards of the International Labour Organisation (UN agency whose mandate is to advance social and economic justice by setting international labour standards). Knowledge Cotton Apparel has worked with the same Turkish manufacturing partners since the brand’s inception in 2008.

Buy now £ 100 , Knowledge Cotton Apparel {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Labo Mono salamander orange urban jacket Cycling in the city? Buying in hope of festivals in the rain? Want to stand out in the crowd? Then this is the jacket for you. It’s not just the bright colour that will make you smile, but the tech spec, too. It has no less than 19 hidden features. We won’t ruin the surprise by telling you them all, but we will let you know these include the likes of secret sleeve pockets, reversible reflective cuffs and hood design with a three-point adjustment system. Designed in Hackney this jacket is made with 30 recycled plastic bottles in a factory in China where all employees are paid a living wage and work an eight-hour day with an hour break – you know, the type of working conditions we expect in the UK. The coat has a relaxed fit. If you're usually between two sizes, opt for the larger one.

Buy now £ 159 , Labo Mono {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Patagonia capilene cool trail T-shirt Patagonia is renowned for its activewear. It has a cult following that has very high expectations of product performance and environmental ethics, and they very rarely disappointed. This could be a T-shirt for everyday use, but it actually performs best when you’re working out. Made from 50 to 100 per cent recycled polyester blend it pulls moisture away from the skin and is quick drying. Its sleeves and underarm gussets are purposefully designed to be non-chafing. For this same reason, it doesn’t have a label in the neck. It does, however, have odour control. Made in a Fairtrade certified factory, the people who made it earned a premium for their labour.

Buy now £ 35 , Patagonia {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Elvis and Kresse messenger bag Made from decommissioned firehoses, this bag is stylish, robust and practical. The lining is made from reclaimed black cotton and military-grade parachute silk. You’ll be able to fit in a 13in laptop and the bag has a full-length flap with hidden magnetic closures and an internal zip pocket that will keep your valuables safe. It also comes with a great story. Elvis & Kresse began to salvage fire hoses in 2005 when co-founder Kresse Wesling discovered that London firehouses discard damaged hoses to landfill. The brand collected the hoses and began crafting holdalls, bags, and wallets, instead of allowing the thick durable material being thrown out. An impressive 100 per cent of the raw materials are rescued or reclaimed. Today, Elvis & Kresse rescues every rejected hose from every fire station in London, so far amounting to saving a whopping 200 tons of materials from landfill. Plus the brand donates 50 per cent of its profits from the firehose collection to the Fire Fighters Charity.

Buy now £ 250 , Elvis & Kresse {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The White T-Shirt Company short sleeve pocket T-shirt If you’re looking for a T-shirt with a tighter or slimmer fit, then look to the White T-Shirt Company that offers fine cotton mix tops that are soft to touch. As its name suggests, this brand actually has a very simple goal – to make the perfect white T-shirt (that’s also available in classic black, navy, and grey). This means it’s pretty much perfected the small and often unseen details, such as the weave of the cotton or the stitching in the seams. All the materials are GOTS certified – key criteria for certification is organic farming practices, safe working conditions with regulated working hours and wage protection, and no child labour. Plus, all the packaging is biodegradable, and it steers clear of plastics.

Buy now £ 36 , The White T-Shirt Company {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rapanui men’s knitted fishermans jumper This jumper, knitted from organic cotton, is hopefully too warm for summer days in the UK, but perfect for cooler nights. It will become a wardrobe staple once autumn hits and you will wonder how you ever lived without it come winter – it’s not called a fisherman’s knit for nothing. Rapunai is an all-round very cool brand. Adventurer Sir Ranulph Fiennes wore one of its hoodies en route to the Antarctic and it has also received the seal approval from Sir David Attenborough. It is especially great because of the way it operates. It’s a social enterprise on the Isle of Wight that actively helps to combat youth unemployment. The factory on the island is solely powered by renewables and another of their factories in southern India is powered by wind and solar energy. The closed loop water system for dyeing clothes, filters water so well it’s good enough to drink.

Buy now £ 55 , Rapanui {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} To Be Frank don’t be a Donald tee This long-sleeve tee says it all really. What else do you need to know? To Be Frank is a British brand that combines fashion, activism and a no-bull attitude. It couldn’t be more fitting for 2020. This top is made from recycled cotton in a factory with a low carbon footprint that pays its workers a living wage. All the materials used are sustainability sourced and the brand has an open relationship with its mills, meaning the mills can tell To Be Frank their problems and together they can work to fix them. Look out for its new range arriving in August, made from recycled fibre and abandoned yarn caused by other brands backing out of their commitments due to Covid-19.

Buy now £ 21 , To Be Frank {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ecoalf sandford sneakers A lot of the products in this list are created from organic materials, but these trainers are at the forefront of scientific innovation. “Because there’s no Planet B” is the strapline of this innovative brand that uses the latest technology to turn recycled materials – or material that have a low environmental impact – into functional and contemporary garms. The trainers are 100 per cent synthetic, made from recycled nylon from post-production waste. More excitingly, from September it will be coated in a clear solution that Ecoalf claims eliminates air pollution and kills bacteria, in an oxidation process activated by light energy. The technology is created by Pureti, a Nasa partner, and is part of an EU project aiming to help combat city pollution over the next 60 years. Effectively, wearing these trainers could compensate for driving a car 500 miles.

Buy now £ 71.60 , Ecoalf {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Renegade Guru arjuna yoga pants Will you find more comfortable trousers than these yoga pants? We’re not so sure. They are 95 per cent organic cotton blended with 5 per cent lycra to make sure they are durable and breathable but stretchy and has a slightly lowered crotch. You definitely could use these pants as they are intended, for yoga. Or you could lounge around in them. Or you could pair with a great shirt for those professional-from-the-waist up Zoom calls. Renegade Guru operates through one factory and has full transparency over the supply chain promising good working conditions and environmentally friendly waste management systems.

Buy now £ 76.46 , Renegade Guru {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Level Collective roll top mini backpack Handcrafted in Cornwall from weatherproof waxed organic cotton, this backpack is a practical choice for the city and a good option for seizing the opportunity to make a quick getaway to the great British outdoors, whenever that may come your way. It has clever compartmentalisation for your iPad and water bottle. It features custom stainless steel buckles that are laser cut and polished in the UK’s hometown steel city, Sheffield. The straps, grab handle, and buckle loops are all made from durable chunky cotton webbing – woven and dyed in the UK. The Level Collective designs products to age beautifully and offers a lifetime guarantee on its backpacks.

Buy now £ 195 , The Level Collective {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Men’s sustainable fashion brands Providing a wardrobe staple with a commitment to the circular economy and the option to rent a pair of jeans, MUD Jeans is our top pick. Elvis & Kresse is a small brand that punch way above its weight when it comes to leading the way with style and sustainability, while Patagonia proves that bigger can be done better. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on menswear and other fashion offers, try the below links: Alpinetrek Discount Codes

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust.