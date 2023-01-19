Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Who knew Joel Miller, from Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us, would become such a style icon? Adapt the award-hoarding video game into an HBO TV show, dress Pedro Pascal in a trucker jacket, and shout “Clicker” – you’ve got yourself a trendsetter.

The HBO TV show has been a hit among audiences and critics alike, receiving a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes and impressing die-hard fans of the acclaimed PlayStation video game.

Pedro Pascal is magnetic as Joel, and he’s even being dubbed the new Harrison Ford, but while we were captivated by the vistas, blooming fungi and abandoned cityscapes, it seems fans were mesmerised by something else – Pedro Pascal’s jacket.

That’s because the trucker design isn’t a custom-made piece for the show, it’s US brand Huckberry’s most popular item – the Flint and Tinder flannel-lined waxed trucker jacket, and plenty of viewers are looking to buy it this winter.

While it doesn’t come cheap, here, we’ve outlined where you can buy Joel’s jacket and other similar-looking dupes.

Flint and Tinder flannel-lined waxed trucker jacket: £250, Huckberry.com

(Huckberry)

Not only has Flint and Tinder’s trucker jacket turned Joel into a style icon, it’s also a piece perfect for winter. The men’s canvas jacket is constructed using a waxed and weather-resistant Martexin sailcloth, which, according to Huckberry, only gets better with age, as the waxed fabric creases and bends to create the wearer’s own unique wear patterns, like leather or denim. Both the body and sleeves are lined fully with a soft blanket lining, keeping you warm as the temperature drops.

If you’re ordering the jacket from the UK, international orders over $198 ship for free, so you won’t have to pay to get it across the pond, but customs fees or duties may apply.

Buy now

Abercrombie & Fitch workwear jacket: Was £130, now £91, Abercrombie.com

(Abercrombie & Fitch)

Made from a cosy cotton blend fabric, with a relaxed fit silhouette, Abercrombie & Fitch offers the Pedro Pascal look for less. The workwear jacket features an on-trend corduroy fold-down collar, a zip-up front and a cosy interior lining. The jacket in olive green has sold out, but there are still sizes left in khaki and brown.

Buy now

M&S pure cotton wax jacket with Stormwear: £129, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks and Spencer)

If you want something waxed, this pure cotton jacket from Marks and Spencer might be the ticket. It’s in a comfy regular fit, features a classic cord collar and is lightly padded on the inside for warmth. It also features Stormwear technology, to help you stay dry, as well as side and front-buttoning pockets. You can get it in black or khaki.

Buy now

River Island suede trucker jacket: £180, Asos.com

(Asos)

This suede jacket from River Island has that same rough-and-ready look as the one from Huckberry. It has a spread collar, button placket detailing and functional pockets, as well as an adjustable hem. There’s a soft, textured exterior and it’s made from 100 per cent leather. All sizes are currently in stock.

Buy now

