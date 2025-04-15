Where to buy Pedro Pascal’s jacket from The Last of Us before it sells out again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Who knew Joel Miller, from Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us, would become such a style icon? Adapt the award-hoarding video game into an HBO TV show, dress Pedro Pascal in a trucker jacket, and shout “Clicker” – you’ve got yourself a trendsetter.

The HBO TV show is a hit among audiences and critics alike, receiving a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes and impressing die-hard fans of the acclaimed PlayStation video game. And now, it’s back for the hotly-anticipated season two.

Pedro Pascal is magnetic as Joel, but while we were captivated by the vistas, blooming fungi and abandoned cityscapes, it seems fans were mesmerised by something else – Pedro Pascal’s jacket.

That’s because the trucker design isn’t a custom-made piece for the show, it’s US brand Huckberry’s most popular item – the Flint and Tinder flannel-lined waxed trucker jacket. It became so coveted that it sold out when season one aired. Now, with Joel wearing the jacket again in the latest season, plenty of viewers are looking for their second chance to own it.

While it doesn’t come cheap, here, we’ve outlined exactly where you can buy Joel’s jacket before it sells out (again).

Flint and Tinder flannel-lined waxed trucker jacket: £225.09, Huckberry.com

open image in gallery ( Huckberry )

Not only has Flint and Tinder’s trucker jacket turned Joel into a style icon, it’s also a piece perfect for transitional dressing. The men’s canvas jacket is constructed using a waxed and weather-resistant Martexin sailcloth, which, according to Huckberry, only gets better with age, as the waxed fabric creases and bends to create the wearer’s own unique wear patterns, like leather or denim. Both the body and sleeves are lined fully with a soft blanket lining, keeping you warm as the temperature drops. Plus, if it can see Joel through attacks from the infected, it’s sure to see you through many years to come.

If you’re ordering the jacket from the UK, international orders over $198 ship for free, so you won’t have to pay to get it across the pond, but customs fees or duties may apply.

Haven’t watched The Last of Us yet? This is where you can catch it in the UK