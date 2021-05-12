The weather is warming up, lockdown restrictions are finally easing and we’re looking forward to spending the summer basking in the sun surrounded by family and friends.

But with brighter days on the horizon, our attention is turning to our wardrobes, which we’re steadily starting to fill with pieces to wear for garden parties and sunny staycations.

One of the main components of any warm-weather wardrobe is a stylish collection of sandals ready to slip into, but there’s one thing stopping us from hitting “checkout” – the appearance of our feet.

After months of being neglected, covered up by thick socks and battling the cold, it should come as no surprise that our feet are suffering from dryness and cracked heels.

But while we could get away with jagged nails during lockdown when our tootsies were safely tucked up in slippers, there’s no place to hide in barely-there summer shoes.

Read more:

Despite our feet being put through their paces on a daily basis, they regularly get left out of our beauty routines – and even more so since we’ve all been staying inside.

So, if yours haven’t been out on display for the past year, now is the time to give them some much-needed TLC.

Luckily, there are a host of quick and easy things you can do to get your feet looking great in time for summer, from investing in a decent nail file to nourishing creams and cheery nail polishes.

Here, we’ve rounded up everything you need to tackle your toe needs from the convenience of your own home.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Foot peels and scrubs

Just like the skin on your face, your feet will benefit hugely from some exfoliation, especially if you’re suffering from hard skin, so the first step has to be a thorough scrub.

While taking a foot file to tough areas is helpful, this can be time-consuming and results are often short-lived. So, if you’re looking for a simple solution, we recommend trying a trusty foot peel like the Skin Republic foot socks (£9.99, Superdrug.com), which were named best buy in our round-up of foot peels and scrubs.

(Skin Republic )

Made from a paper-like material that requires 120 minutes of use, the socks are akin to a sheet mask for your feet and have a serum inside that's rich in alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), green tea and plant extracts. Our reviewer said that they saw results three days after using the mask, when their skin was shedding so quickly, they said they felt like a snake.

“Gross, yet very satisfying, dry skin gradually broke down and came off naturally, leaving skin smoother than it had been in years. It did a stellar job too at tackling calluses, removing them completely after just a few days,” they said.

(The Body Shop)

If you don’t like the idea of using a sock, The Body Shop’s peppermint reviving pumice foot scrub (£11.66, Amazon.co.uk), which was also highly-rated in our round-up, is a great alternative. A gel-like formula, it’s infused with exfoliating rock granules. Our reviewer said it was “soothing without feeling scratchy and won't leave your skin red”.

“We enjoyed using it most after soaking feet in warm water to soften them, as once you’ve washed off the scrub thoroughly, skin feels instantly smoother,” they said. “It’s perfect if you’ve just got back from a long walk and are in need of some TLC.”

Foot creams

Once you’ve sloughed away dead skin, hydration is the key to ensuring your feet stay soft and smooth, but you might need to use something more intense than your regular body lotion.

(CeraVe)

In our round-up of the best foot creams, CeraVe’s renewing foot cream (£8.50, Superdrug.com) was selected as the best buy for delivering impressive results. The cream has a thick, balmy texture which soaks in after one or two minutes, making it fuss-free to use in the mornings as well as evenings – a welcome bonus come sandal weather. Our reviewer said that after just days of use, their cracked heels felt smoother and stubborn calluses were kept at bay. “After two weeks feet looked better than they have in years. A real winner!”

(Sol de Janeiro )

Alternatively, Sol de Janeiro’s samba foot fetish (£25, Cultbeauty.co.uk) was commended for being a “glamorous” foot cream – if there is such a thing. With a delicious pistachio and salted caramel scent, our reviewer said the cream left their feet feeling soft and silky straightaway. “It’s a no-slip formula, so it soaks in instantly, making it easy to apply anytime day or night, even before you slip on your heels to go Samba dance the night away – a girl can dream, right? Fun, feel-good and everything we need right now,” they said.

If you don’t have time to apply a cream in the mornings or you’re looking for a more intense treatment, apply the product at night before slipping on a pair of socks and sleeping your way to super-soft feet.

Nail polish

The transformative power of polish on our fingernails is unparalleled and it’s no different when it comes to feet.

(Shoreditch Nails)

When it comes to colour, summer is a great time to wear bright shades such as this bold hue called Liverpool Street (£10, Shoreditchnailpolish.com), which featured in our round-up of the best nail polishes. Described as a “fabulous neon pink that suits all skin tones”, our reviewer said the polish paints on beautifully smoothly.

Even better, it’s made with 85 per cent bio-sourced, mineral and plant ingredients, is vegan and cruelty-free, and the company gives away 2 per cent of its annual profits to charity.

(Dior)

If you prefer a more natural look, try Dior’s nail glow (£21, Johnlewis.com) which promises a one-stop French manicure in a bottle. The polish works to revive the colour of your nail, reversing any yellowing and creating a French polish effect by whitening the tip and adding a healthy sheen to the rest of the nail.

Our reviewer said it imparted a “gorgeous healthy glow, making our nails look high maintenance in just one coat”. “A life-enhancing translucent hot pink colour in the bottle, we love it for how quickly and easily it takes our nails to polished perfection,” they said.

Sandals

Now that you’ve got your feet looking beautiful, it’s time to show them off in a new pair of stylish summer sandals. If you’re on the hunt for a comfortable set that are also fun and colourful, we recommend picking up this tie-dye set (£15.40, Nastygal.com), which was named best buy in our round-up of the best women’s sandals.

(Nasty Gal)

Made in a similar style to those by designer brand Arizona Love, the sandals feature a bright green, tie-dye colourway, knotted ankle strap and platform sole, which gives you a little extra height. “You’d be surprised at just how wearable and versatile they are, and they are the perfect way to add a little edge to a feminine and floaty white summer dress,” our reviewer said. “They are a great, affordable addition to your spring/summer wardrobe – you won’t regret it.”

Alternatively, Dune’s lockstockk sandals (£110, Dunelondon.com) are a wise investment for anyone who’s had their eye on Chanel’s covetable £2,500 pair. Available in eight different colours, our reviewer opted for the classic black pair so they could be worn with anything, from trousers to floaty maxi dresses.

(Dune)

“The real-leather sandals feel high quality, as you’d expect for £110, with weighty gold detailing and a soft quilted finish,” said our reviewer. “You do have to wear them in, but that’s a given with most sandals, and the customisable double straps make them a great option for wide feet, too.”

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on womenswear, try the links below:

For more summer footwear inspiration, read our guide to how to buy the best pair of Birkenstocks for you

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.