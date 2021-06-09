If you’re into skincare, chances are you will have heard of Caroline Hirons. Renowned for her no-nonsense approach to skincare, the advanced aesthetician and bestselling author has a loyal following on her eponymous blog, Instagram and Twitter thanks to her honest product reviews and accessible advice.

It’s also well known that when she recommends a product, it will swiftly sell out. One that has recently earned the coveted tick of approval from Hirons is a cleansing balm from Korean skincare brand, Then I Met You, founded by Charlotte Cho, an esthetician and beauty entrepreneur.

Hirons named it product of the year in her 2020 empties video for Instagram, as she detailed the products she’d most loved and used over the past 12 months.

So why is it gaining traction now? Although Hirons was lucky enough to get her hands on the cleansing balm last year, it wasn’t widely available in the UK. However, as of 10 June, it’s launching exclusively on Cult Beauty and we got our hands on it before it hit the shelves to try it.

At £37, it’s definitely a more luxury buy, and claims to cater to all skin types. But could it be our new cleansing holy grail? To find out, we rated its efficacy, looking at texture, consistency, scent and effectiveness at breaking down make-up, SPF, sweat, dirt and grime to leave skin as clean as possible.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Then I Met You living cleansing balm – available from 10 June Join waitlist now Like all balm cleansers, this is designed to be massaged into a dry face, as it melts into an oil to break down make-up and SPF, before being rinsed off with a flannel or splash of water which emulsifies the formula. We’d always recommend using a flannel or cloth to avoid any product residue being left on the skin and our go-to is the Face Halo make-up remover pad (£7, Boots.com) for effortless cleansing. Described as the first step of your double cleanse – which involves using an oil-based cleanser to remove make-up, followed by a gel or milk cleanser – according to the brand, it’s made for all skin types, with a vegan formula packed with antioxidants, essential fatty acids and vitamin E. There’s a lengthy list of oils within it too, including grape seed, olie and seaberry, with added rosemary, persimmon and grapefruit to create an aromatic scent. Thankfully this isn’t overpowering or too heavy, in fact, you’ll barely notice it when applying it to skin. We love the fun, colourful packaging that boasts an ombre blue and a sunset yellow. It comes with a plastic spatula, as many balms do, designed to scoop out the product without using your fingers, though it’s not necessary to get the most from the products. Using a ten-pence size piece, it’s everything you would hope for in a cleansing balm, melting into a buttery soft texture that feels like a real treat for the skin. The formula maintains its yellow colour while massaging into skin too. We were wearing a full coverage foundation, waterproof mascara and bright red, matte lipstick when trying this out – all textures that can take a little more work to remove, but it did an absolutely stellar job melting it all away in seconds. Read more: 10 best make-up removers that tackle long wearing products It feels luxurious while being incredibly fast-working and after a hot, sticky day on the tube, it was the perfect antidote to tired skin and felt like a mini pamper and face massage in one. There’s no tacky or tight feeling once it’s removed either and not a scrap of make-up or oily residue was left lingering on the skin. If you have oily combination skin, it’s important to ensure you’ve removed a cleansing balm entirely, otherwise any leftover oil residue can clog pores and lead to breakouts so we were pleased to report there was not a single bit of product, make-up or SPF, left on our skin. The verdict: Then I Met You living cleansing balm This is the ultimate indulgence, and while it’s undoubtedly expensive, it’s a very good cleansing balm, we’d go as far as to say it’s the best we’ve ever tried. We’re very impressed and left unsurprised that Hirons is such a huge fan. It removes a full face of make-up swiftly and efficiently, and has a gorgeous buttery-soft texture. If you do have the budget, it’s a beautifully soft formula that’s a joy to use, so if you’re looking to splurge and treat yourself, this is the perfect present. Buy now £ 37 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.