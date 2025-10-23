Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC’s hit game show, Celebrity Traitors, left us on another cliffhanger last night. Two faithfuls received the same number of votes, twice in a row (a first in the game show’s history). But will it be David or Mark who gets banished? It’s got all the elements of the perfect game show – high-stakes drama, psychological warfare and viral moments – but it’s Claudia Winkleman’s outfits that consistently steal the limelight.

The presenter’s wardrobe – steered by her stylist Sinead McKeefry – is a particularly covetable blend of cashmere, tartan, stomper boots and outrageously good outerwear. For the celebrity season, Claudia’s wardrobe has been taken up a notch, thanks to the starry line-up bringing their own sartorial A-game to the castle.

With the help of McKeefry, who also works with the presenter on Strictly Come Dancing, Claudia’s outfits perfectly reflect the moody Scottish landscape. Her punk-infused aesthetic has even had its influence on the high street – quick scroll on Zara, M&S or Nobody’s Child this season reveals argyle, checks and capes that all feel noticeably Traitors-coded.

This season sees the return of signature pieces, including her black pair of Spanx, Hunter wellies, statement cape and cashmere arm warmers. But she’s certainly upped the ante with a mega pair of Givenchy boots, a Simone Rocha tulle skirt, Prada pleated skirt and a punk-infused pair of red tartan trousers.

If you’re looking to inject some The Traitors aesthetic into your autumn wardrobe, here’s where to buy Claudia’s looks from all the episodes so far – plus the affordable alternatives from the high street.

Episode 5

For the tense roundtable, Claudia wore a velvet Paul Smith tuxedo with black lapels. She styled the tailored piece with her signature black Spanx leggings, a black shirt, a tie and chunky Bottega boots. For a similarly androgynous look, try this Topshop blazer or Anthropologie blue velvet style, with an M&S shirt and M&S tie.

For the breakfast, where it was revealed that Charlotte Church had been murdered, Claudia wore a classic Traitors-style outfit. Styling a Prada grey pleated midi skirt – complete with a statement oversized buckle belt – with stomper black boots (her go-to Bottega pair) and a Cos black cashmere long-sleeve top, she finished the look with a Johnston's of Elgin black cable knit vest, which looks just like this Weekday one. To recreate the perfectly autumnal look, pair this Zara grey skirt with this pair of Barbour chunky Chelsea boots.

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Episode five’s mission involved answering questions about their recently murdered or banished showbiz peers. Claudia shrugged on a merlot shade wool overcoat from Zara.

Episode 4

Just after the contestants learned Ruth’s fate, Claudia proved her sartorial status once again as she entered the breakfast room. Arguably the presenter’s best outfit yet, Claudia wore head-to-toe Simone Rocha: a black tulle skirt (this AllSaints maxi looks like a great alternative) and a black tinsel knit cardigan (this metallic knit from Fiorucci is £345 cheaper). The outfit offers the perfect inspiration for the upcoming party season.

open image in gallery Claudia replaced her signature fingerless gloves with a top with thumb holes ( BBC )

For the mission, Claudia styled the Simone Rocha tulle skirt with a black long-sleeve top with thumb holes (which replaced the need for her usual fingerless gloves) – this Adanola tee looks similar – underneath a black cosy-looking jumper. Natually, she rewore her trusted chunky boots, which were most likely her Bottega pair – but Steve Madden’s leather boots offer a great way to recreate the look.

open image in gallery It wouldn’t be an episode of The Traitors without a touch of tartan ( BBC )

It wouldn’t be an episode of The Traitors without tartan, and for the roundtable, Claudia wore a wool tartan two-piece, which appears to be from Ralph Lauren. While the blazer is sold out on Selfridges, it’s available on Mytheresa. But to recreate the look for less, turn to Next – its green and navy tartan trouser suit looks like it’d get Claudia’s approval.

Episode 3

For the second banishment, Claudia styled a black Self Portrait x Christopher Kane jumper (which is currently reduced) with exposed sleeves over a Reiss white shirt with an exaggerated pointed collar. The fitted trousers hailed from Me + Em, and the brogues were Churches. To replicate the preppy look, try this Mango shirt underneath a black knit and these Mango trousers.

Claudia’s punk-inspired outfit for breakfast consisted of a chunky black knit turtleneck from Hambow & Miller (now sold out), styled with red tartan print trousers and fringed heeled loafers, both from Alexander McQueen. These statement trousers from House of Bruar and M&S’s roll neck knit create a similarly edgy look. For the challenge, Claudia threw on a relaxed wool black coat with a pointed collar, just like this Jigsaw style.

open image in gallery Claudia in her go-to wool black cape ( BBC )

When delivering the death sentence to one of the celebs, Claudia returned to one of her signature looks: a black wool cape from Luxury Family Affair (£763, Luxuryfamilyaffair.com) paired with her favourite black Spanx leggings (£100, Spanx.com). She completed the look with a pair of red fingerless gloves (this pair from Amazon are very similar).

open image in gallery The Reiss blazer is now sold out ( BBC )

For the first banishment, where faithful Niko was sent away from the castle, Claudia wore a Reiss blazer (now sold out) and a Holland Cooper silk tie neck blouse. The red velvet blazer with black lapels perfectly matched the moody atmosphere. It would also make the perfect partywear piece – and this Reiss design offers a more affordable alternative. Style the jacket with a similar black silk blouse with a neck tie from Hawes & Curtis.

Episode 2

For the first breakfast in episode two, Claudia shocked the celebs by revealing one of them had been murdered the night before. She wore a striking black, structured, ankle-grazing overcoat from Alexander McQueen – this Uniqlo design looks nearly identical. True to form, she styled the coat with a statement blouse from Cos (this H&M style looks like a great alternative to hers) and completed the gothic look with a pair of chunky black boots – perhaps the same Bottega pair she wore in season two. Steve Madden’s chunky boots achieve a similar look.

open image in gallery Fingerless gloves made an appearance in episode two ( BBC )

Claudia's fingerless gloves have become an iconic styling accessory for the presenter, so it was no surprise to see her wearing a pair for the funeral scene in episode two. She wore a black pair that looked to be from her go-to cashmere brand: Brora.

Episode 1

To make her return, Claudia plumped for one of her most signature looks to kick off the series: a black wool cape from Luxury Family Affair (£763, Luxuryfamilyaffair.com) paired with her favourite black Spanx leggings (£100, Spanx.com).

For a more affordable alternative, invest in this Monsoon cape (£130, Monsoon.com). Claudia accessorised the ensemble with her go-to pair of Johnstons of Elgin cashmere mittens (£90, Johnstonsofelgin.com), in the same grey colourway as seen in the first three seasons.

open image in gallery Claudia rewore one of her favourite pieces in episode one: a black cape ( BBC )

The monochrome look was elevated by an ivory blouse with ruffled sleeves poking out of the cape. This H&M style (£27.99, Hm.com) will help you replicate the outfit.

open image in gallery Claudia picked her traitors in another monochrome ensemble ( BBC )

For the tense roundtable, where Claudia picked her traitors, she styled her signature black Spanx with a fitted black blazer – I’d recommend this Asos Design style (£65, Asos.com) as a great high street pick – and an ivory blouse with statement neck tie detailing. M&S’s design will help you nail the look (£30, Marksandspencer.com).

The knee-high Givenchy boots are the star of the show with their statement heel and buckle detailing. If your budget doesn't stretch to the designer pair, these from Steve Madden (£245, Stevemadden.com) are just as good.

open image in gallery It wouldn’t be The Traitors without a smattering of herringbone ( BBC )

It wouldn’t be The Traitors without a smattering of herringbone. And Claudia wore a statement Chloe jacket (£2,125,Harveynichols.co.uk) that has a herringbone finish, on-trend funnel neckline and utilitarian cut. A pair of camel twill leggings (which look to be Ralph Lauren trousers (£149,Ralphlauren.co.uk)) and two-tone wellies completed Claudia’s look.

Funnel neck silhouettes are everywhere this season, so it’s not hard to replicate the look on the high street – whether that’s with Asos Design’s herringbone jacket (£65,Asos.com) or Zara’s short trench (£59.99,Zara.com). Leaning into one of her favourite styling tricks, McKeefry layered a ruffled ivory blouse. I’d recommend opting for this Mint Velvet blouse (£99,Mintvelvet.com) under the jacket.

The style secrets behind Claudia Winkleman’s The Traitors outfits