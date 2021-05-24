You’ll likely have heard of Hunza G – a go-to swimwear brand making waves (if you’ll pardon the pun) thanks to its sustainable practices and signature crinkled bikinis and swimsuits that suit everyone.

But what you may not have known is that the label was made famous by the Nineties rom-com Pretty Woman, by way of the ribbed tank dress Julia Roberts wore when she picked up Richard Gere at the very beginning of the film.

And now the brand, which was relaunched in 2015, has truly embraced the current wave of nostalgia in fashion and brought back the colour-block, cut-out mini just in time for the warmer climes – and we predict it will be the dress of summer, rivalling the popularity of Zara’s polka dot midi and Ganni’s seersucker maxi.

Featuring a white top and blue skirt, joined together at the waist by a metal hoop, it is cut to a mid-high length and is the perfect way to channel your inner Vivian Ward.

With cut-out detailing a big trend for spring/summer 2021, working its way onto dresses, silks and tops thanks to Miu Miu, Fendi and Prada, we’ve tracked down the exact dress along with some affordable alternatives – thank us later.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Hunza G ‘Pretty Woman’ dress: £175, Hunzag.com

(Hunza G)

The dress that catapulted Hunza G (formerly known as Hunza) to international stardom, this design was worn by Roberts, starring as Vivan Ward, when she met Gere for the first time. While in Pretty Woman the skirt features a blue tie-dye print, this version is a great match and the perfect way to live your best Vivian Ward life. Fashion fans will also be pleased to learn that the brand has also made the dress in a swimsuit version (£155, Hunzag.com).

Buy now

Zara linen blend dress with cut-out detail: £27.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

If you want to tap into the cut-out trend but want to have a little less flesh on show, this mini dress by Zara is the ideal option. Made from a linen blend, it’s likely to be lightweight and airy, ideal for a warm summer’s day. Similarly to the Hunza G number, it features a ring metal ring to join the skirt and top. Wear with your favourite pair of sandals for the ideal seasonal look.

Buy now

(H&M)

For another summer-ready cut-out look, turn to high street brand H&M. While this dress offers a little more coverup than Hunza G’s, we still think it's perfect for the forthcoming sunny weather. With tie detailing at the back and front, you’ll have just the right amount of skin on show, without feeling too exposed. A wardrobe must-have.

Buy now

Farai London Gaia graphic-print jersey mini dress: £90, Selfridges.com

(Farai London)

Known for its slinky cut-out designs, Farai London is a firm favourite among A-listers, including Kylie Jenner. And we love this bold print mini dress, which features a halter neck, plunging neckline and an eyelet at the waist. If the statement colourway is too much for you, it’s also available in black. We’ll take both, please!

Buy now

& Other Stories voluminous cut out midi dress: £85, Stories.com

(& Other Stories)

For a more understated way to channel your inner Vivian Ward, make a beeline for & Other Stories. This dress features puffed sleeves and cut-out detailing at the waist with self-ties, making it a sophisticated yet fun option.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on clothing and accessories, try the links below

Looking for more fashion inspiration? Read our guide to the best summer dresses for every occasion

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.