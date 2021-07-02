One of the most popular brands on the British high street, Zara has earned itself a cult following among fashion fans owing to its consistently reliable fashion-forward pieces and classic wardrobe staples.

So great is the retailer’s status that Instagram accounts have been created to honour some of its most popular items, like that spotty dress, and it has even been given the royal seal of approval from Duchess of Cambridge.

If, like us, you’re also constantly shopping the new arrivals section of Zara then we have some good news for you.

The company that owns the high-street favourite, Inditex, also has a few other labels in its portfolio that might have passed you by.

Each of the sister brands has its own identity, specialising in everything from minimalist tailoring to teen-focused trends and tasteful athleisure.

Whether you’re after a sleek jacket for spring or the latest influencer favourite, Inditex has it all but with such an extensive offering of must-have styles to search through, it can be a little overwhelming.

To help narrow down your search, we’ve rounded up all six of Zara’s sister brands and our top picks from each one.

(Uterqüe)

Uterqüe has the same sophisticated styles and contemporary feel as Zara, but the price points are slightly higher. The Spanish brand has its own website, which allows British shoppers to get a whole host of items delivered straight to their door, with everything from chic blazers to high heels, leather bags and more up for grabs.

Technical fabric jumpsuits and off-the-shoulder tops are among some of the most eye-catching items available at the moment but our top pick is this watercolour check shirt (£80, Uterque.com) which features a vibrant colour palette that’s perfect for spring. Designed for an oversized look, it’s made of high-quality cotton and has a classic collar.

(Bershka)

Targeted at a slightly younger audience than Zara, Bershka is a great choice for anyone looking for bold, trend-led pieces on a budget. The brand offers both menswear and womenswear and is well-known for its love of all things Nineties and collaborations with everyone from Billie Eilish to the Powerpuff Girls.

Our top pick from the label is inspired by the cashmere cardigan and matching bra spotted on Katie Holmes in 2019. Bershka’s version is a pastel yellow cropped knit (£19.99, Bershka.com) covered in blye ditsy florals, which comes with a co-ordinating top that has a frilled edge.

(Massimo Dutti)

Calling all minimalists, this one’s for you. Massimo Dutti is Inditex’s higher-end label, and targeted at a more mature customer. Prices are slightly steeper than at Zara and there is more of a focus on classic, timeless styles than current trends.

The brand’s pieces largely feature muted tones in pared back designs but with a contemporary edge. Choose from the gorgeous fitted blazers, classic shirts, oversize sweaters and comfortable sandals.

For a piece that will see you through spring/summer in style, we recommend picking up this round neck poplin dress (£79.95, Massimodutti.com) is made from 100 per cent cotton and can be dressed up or down depending on the ocassion.

(Pull & Bear)

This teen-focused brand has a very similar price point to Bershka, and there’s also a lot of similarities in their style. However, Pull & Bear skews a tad more towards trend-led and core pieces, from graphic T-shirts to summer dresses and heeled sandals.

The item we’ve got our eye on at the moment is this pair of padded flat sandals (£19.99, Pullandbear.com), which come in both aquamarine and ecru. A set of shoes that promise to go with most pieces in your new season wardrobe, wear yours with everything from tailoring to dresses.

(Oysho)

Founded in 2001, Oysho specialises in womenswear, particularly comfortable yet stylish essentials, such as lingerie, nightwear, swimwear, and athleisure.

With a similar price point to Zara, this should be your go-to destination for soft cashmere co-ords, yoga-ready leggings and stylish PJs you could wear all-day-long. We love these flare trousers (£22.99, Oysho.com) that are designed specifically with sports in mind, made from a high resistance fabric that precents wear and piling, and a flattering high waist.

(Stradivarius)

A brand that fits somewhere in the middle of Inditex’s sartorial spectrum, Stradivarius is more affordable than Zara and has something to offer everyone, from bold shirts to denim jackets and satin dresses that that look like they belong on the runway.

After a bright and breezy piece to add to your new season wardrobe? We love this long shirt dress (£27.99, Stradivarius.com) that features a lapel collar, cuffed sleeves and playful ruffles on the hem.

