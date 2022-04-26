From high street blazers to trend-led polka dot dresses, when Kate Middleton steps out in something, we take note – and her latest ensemble is no exception.

No stranger to re-wearing designs, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for her favourite Alexander McQueen coat dress when commemorating Anzac Day at Westminister Abbey alongside Prince William.

First debuted in 2015 at Princess Charlotte’s christening, Kate looked the picture of elegance in the white midi-length dress. A staple of her royal wardrobe, she has worn the McQueen dress on multiple occasions since its debut – most notably, at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018.

She completed the look on Monday with a statement headband by Jane Taylor, earrings that reportedly belonged to Diana and classic black stilettos.

With the McQueen midi unavailable to buy, we’ve spotted a high street dupe at Coast that’s perfect if you’re looking to replicate Kate’s royal style – and it’s even on sale right now, as is the affordable alternative we’ve found for her more than £800 headband. Here’s where to shop.

Coast premium midi tie waist tuxedo dress: Was £219, now £175.20, Coastfashion.com

(Coast)

Coast’s ivory tuxedo dress is the perfect way to tap into Kate’s style on a budget. The high street’s similar coat dress design boasts the same lapel collar and cinched in waist, with an added tie for detailing.

As demonstrated by the Duchess herself, the flattering and elegant midi length fit make it a versatile occasion-wear piece – suited for everything from christenings to weddings.

In stock in sizes from 8-16, there’s no better time to pick up the piece as the high street label has reduced all its lines by 20 per cent.

Asos Design headband in plisse with knit detail, white: Was £8, now £4, Asos.com

(Asos)

The Duchess added the final flourish to her ensemble with a Jane Taylor headband (£830, Janetaylorlondn.com). If you don’t have the spare £800 to drop on the chic hair accessory, fear not, as Asos’s similar plisse headband offers the look for just £4.

Reduced by 50 per cent right now, the statement band boasts knot detailing and a plisse design. Ideal for adding interest to your look or for banishing bad hair days, it’s the perfect summer hair accessory.

