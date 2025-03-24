Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Meghan Markle has been orchestrating a gradual return to public life following her exit from the Royal family with Prince Harry in 2020.

Inspired by her retired blog The Tig, the Duchess of Sussex unveiled her new lifestyle brand As Ever earlier this year. The brand – which will sell jam, dog biscuits, pancake mixtures and other kitchen goods – is set to finally launch this spring (watch this space).

The fruition of a lucrative Netflix deal, With Love, Meghan debuted on the streaming platform in early March. Despite bad reviews, it’s been recommissioned for a second season. Then, just last week, the Duchess announced she’d be returning to the studio for another podcast (her first venture, Archetypes, was axed by Spotify last year), which will feature interviews with fellow female founders.

Now, she’s added another string to her bow by becoming a certified influencer. Today, Markle posted on Instagram stories a link to her ShopMy account, allowing followers to shop her handpicked fashion pieces. "Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come. Link in bio," she wrote with a link that said: "Shop my closet."

We’ve reached out to Meghan’s representatives to confirm if they’re pieces she owns, but included in her curated edit is a £99 Uniqlo trench and a pair of sunglasses she’s been spotted in countless times.

open image in gallery ( Instagram/@meghan )

If you’ve always admired Markle’s understated but elegant style, this is your chance to shop her favourite fashion pieces.

Reformation Andy linen shirt: £128, Reformation.com

open image in gallery ( Reformation )

Reformation is one of the best places on the high street for good-quality linen, and it seems Meghan Markle agrees. The ultimate wardrobe staple, the linen style boasts a relaxed, oversized cut. The white colour is extremely wearable – pair with jeans and loafers for a sophisticated spring outfit that requires minimal effort.

J Crew essential wide leg linen pant: £123, Jcrew.com

open image in gallery ( J Crew )

From knitwear to parkas, Meghan often plumps for US fashion brand J Crew. It’s not hard to see the appeal, with the label specialising in timeless silhouettes and high-quality fabrics. This pair of wide-leg linen trousers from the Duchess’ storefront will carry you through spring and summer.

Uniqlo trench coat: £99, Uniqlo.com

open image in gallery ( Uniqlo )

It seems that the love for Uniqlo knows no bounds. This trench costs less than £100 (just) and features a classic cut – think a button-down front, wide lapels and a tie at the waist. You can’t go wrong.

With Nothing Underneath blue boyfriend shirt: £120, Withnothingunderneath.com

open image in gallery ( With Nothing Underneath )

This isn’t the first time Meghan has championed this cult British brand. She’s a long-standing fan of the label’s crisp boyfriend shirt, having worn it for a public engagement back in 2021. The nautical-inspired piece features a blue-striped finish and is made from linen. Whether styled with jeans or thrown over a bikini, this is an investment for year-round wear.

RayBan aviator classic sunglasses: £155, Ray-ban.com

open image in gallery ( Ray Ban )

The Duchess has been spotted numerous times wearing these RayBan sunglasses. The aviator style nods to the Seventies with its large, angular lens and polished gold frame. If you’re looking for a new pair of shades, put Meghan’s pick at the top of the list.

