Let’s face it: cod liver oil is not one of the most appealing supplements, but with just one in five people in the UK eating the NHS-recommended two portions of fish a week, according to the Marine Stewardship Council, many of us will be looking to supplement our intake.

Cod liver oil contains vitamin A and D, as well as omega-3, which contains EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) – more on that in a moment. With Northern Europeans being among the first to use it to help relieve stiff muscles and achy joints, it has been taken for health reasons for centuries, but what are the benefits of taking it today?

“It’s one of those really hardworking, cost-effective supplements that often gets a bit overlooked for sexier, newer ones,” says Dr Mayoni Gooneratne, a women’s health functional medicine doctor and founder of Human Health. Cod liver oil contains vitamin D, A and omegas, which are involved in communication between cells, making the supplement multi-functional, she explains. Meanwhile, the ratio of EPA and DHA oils are “really potent for cardiovascular health and for immune system health”, something the vitamin D also speaks to. This will help with your bones and joints, as well as brain and eye function, she adds.

Studies have also found cod liver beneficial in reducing inflammation in recreational athletes, lowering triglycerides in the blood and even minimising depressive symptoms. Not all research has been favourable, though: a prospective cohort study published in the BMJ in 2024 found daily fish oil consumption could increase, not decrease, a healthy person’s likelihood of developing heart disease or stroke. However, the supplement did help to slow symptoms in those who had experienced previous cardiovascular issues.

Cod liver also has a reputation for being foul-smelling and revolting (ask any Boomer forced to take it daily to avoid rickets), but in 2026, the majority of reputable cod liver supplements are tasteless and odourless. You don’t even need to consume it by the spoonful anymore, and according to Maz Packham, expert nutritionist for W-Wellness, “compliance is higher when people take the nutrient in capsule form over a liquid, as it’s easy to take and convenient”.

It’s important to make sure you check cod liver supplements are suitable for you, too. Cod liver should be avoided in pregnancy, because of the teratogenic vitamin A, which can impact the fetus. It also acts as a natural blood thinner that can increase the risks of bleeding in anyone already on blood-thinning medication. And people need to be cautious about over-consuming vitamin A or D, and taking it ahead of surgeries.

In short, doing your homework is really important; in this case, we’ve done it for you. Keep reading for my guide to the best cod liver oil supplements, which I tried and tested over several months.

The best cod liver oil supplements for 2026 are:

Best overall – Rosita extra virgin cod liver oil softgels: £42.49, Healf.com

– Rosita extra virgin cod liver oil softgels: £42.49, Healf.com Best budget option – Holland & Barrett cod liver oil 1000mg: £8.99, Hollandandbarrett.com

– Holland & Barrett cod liver oil 1000mg: £8.99, Hollandandbarrett.com Best cod liver oil and omega-3 – Vitabiotics cod liver oil plus omega-3 ultra 2-in-1 fish oil and vitamin D: £6.40, Amazon.co.uk

– Vitabiotics cod liver oil plus omega-3 ultra 2-in-1 fish oil and vitamin D: £6.40, Amazon.co.uk Best for children – Möllers omega-3 taste of lemon cod liver oil: £14.31, Amazon.co.uk

How I tested

I tested cod liver oil supplements over the course of five monthe ( Jen Barton Packer/The Independent )

I consulted experts Dr Mayoni Gooneratne and nutritionist Maz Packham to discuss what cod liver oil is, potential benefits and downsides, how to find the best cod liver supplements and also to discover whether cod liver oil and other omega-3 fish oil products were interchangeably effective.

I researched and tasted a range of cod liver and omega-3 supplements, based on expert advice and recommendations, assessing every supplement on value for money, effects, benefits and drawbacks. I have been testing these for five months. From taste and odour to changes in my mood and wellbeing, I’ve gone into more depth on my testing criteria at the bottom of this guide.