More than two decades since Jamie Oliver shot to fame with The Naked Chef, the TV chef is returning with a brand new cookbook: Eat Yourself Healthy.

After working as a pastry chef in Antonio Carluccio’s restaurant and a stint as a sous-chef at the London hotspot The River Cafe, his hit show The Naked Chef debuted in 1999 with his book of the same name becoming a bestseller in the UK.

In the nearly 30 years since, the celebrity chef has campaigned for healthier food for school children, been awarded an MBE, opened numerous restaurants and written more than 30 books. According to Penguin Books and HarperCollins, Oliver is the bestselling non-fiction author in UK history.

His 37th book, Eat Yourself Healthy, delivers 120 recipes that claim to be not only healthy, but also easy to rustle up – think meatball traybakes, overnight oats and strawberry filo tarts. Plus, the book opens with a two week meal plan to arm you with new confidence in the kitchen.

Released next week, the good news is that Amazon is currently offering 50 per cent off pre-orders. Here’s everything you need to know.

'Eat Yourself Healthy' by Jamie Oliver, published by Michael Joseph In Eat Yourself Healthy, Jamie Oliver focuses on long-term health gains by eating more healthy. He argues this doesn’t have to mean tasteless, bland meals – instead, the naked chef gives suggestions for mouth-watering dishes that nourish and revitalise. The book contains 120 recipes spanning starters, mains, desserts and snacks – from seared tuna kimchi bowls and steak and sticky aubergine salad to overnight oats and chocolate orange pots. , Better yet, the cookbook opens with a two week nutrition meal plan, along with 50 helpful health hacks to give you a headstart. Released on 11 September, you can save 50 per cent on pre-orders now. £30 £15 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

