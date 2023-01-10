Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Burns Night is not only a great excuse for a booze-fuelled get-together, it’s also an evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Scottish poet Robert Burns. Falling each year on 25 January, it is marked with a traditional supper, music and of course, whiskey.

An institution of Scottish culture that is marked across the world owing to the global reach of the nation’s Bard, it serves as an opportunity to drink, be merry and toast to Scotland’s best spirits.

Whether you’re planning to celebrate the occasion with a Burns supper or mark it quietly at home, you’ll likely be looking for the perfect dram to toast to on the eve of the event. Enter: Aldi’s pocket friendly range.

Starting from just £16.99, the range includes two of the supermarket’s Glen Monarch tipples winning gold at last year’s International Spirits Challenge 2022. Fending off competition from the likes of Glenmorangie’s a tale of winter scotch whiskey (£78, Harveynichols.co.uk), Aldi’s award-winning tipples are more than 70 per cent cheaper than market-leaders.

If you’re after a drinks pairing for your haggis this Burns Night, find out everything you need to know about Aldi’s whisky range below.

Glen Marnoch Islay single malt scotch whisky, 70cl: £16.99, Aldi.co.uk

Aldi’s Islay single malt whisky is traditionally peat-smoked and is said to feature scents of heather and a slight sea air, complete with a rich nutty finish and lingering smoky-sweet malty notes. Lauded by the judges at the International Spirits Challenge for its “soft creamy texture”, they added that this is balanced by “smoke[y] and citrus fruits” notes.

Glen Marnoch Highland single malt whisky, 70cl: £16.99, Aldi.co.uk

Touted to be rich and malty, Aldi’s Highland single malt whisky is characterised by subtle notes of dried fruits and cinnamon sticks, which leave a long-lasting length that is both mellow and oaky. The dram was praised by the award’s judges for its “clean, well-defined style” and “refreshingly rich taste”.

Glen Mornoch 12-year-old Speyside single malt whisky, 70cl: £21.99, Aldi.co.uk

Securing the silver spot at both the International Spirits Challenge 2022 and the International Wine and Spirits Competition 2022, Aldi’s 12-year-old Speyside single malt whisky has been matured in hand-crafted American oak casks for 12 years for unsurpassed flavour and complexity. The supermarket recommends pairing the dram with Scottish smoked salmon canapes for a Burns Night appetiser that’s sure to impress any guest.

Glenmorangie a tale of winter limited edition single malt scotch whisky: £78, Harveynichols.co.uk

Just one of the premium whiskeys that Aldi beat to the trophy at the International Spirits Challenge, Glenmorangie’s single malt scotch whisky has been matured for 13 years in a Scicilian wine cask. The result is a fruit, honey, cocoa, gingerbread, red pepper, brazil nut, toffee and mulled wine spiced blend that’s said to be bright and vivid. Hailing from one of the world’s most prestigious distilleries, it’s an indulgent treat for Burns Night.

