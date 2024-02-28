Watch our exclusive wine tasting event with Perfect Cellar’s expert sommeliers

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Participants of a virtual wine tastingheld by The Independent were given the opportunity to receive invaluable advice from Perfect Cellar’s expert sommeliers this week.

Perfect Cellar’s wines are made by producers who have a true passion for making outstanding wines year after year, delivering incredible products at a great price point.

And on Tuesday (27 February) master sommelier Christopher Delalonde and sommelier Jon Cellier joined IndyEats editor Hannah Twiggs to taste and talk through two delicious red wines.

Bringing their passion for high-quality vino to our studio and your dinner table, the panel discussed flavour profiles, optimum food pairings and the dos and don’ts of wine tasting.

First up was the Château Chantelune Margaux 2020, one of the jewels of Perfect Cellar’s red wine collection.

This wine’s rounded tannins, the sommeliers agreed, left a wonderfully warm, pleasing feeling on the palate that persists until you can’t help but go back for more.

Perfect Cellar wine tasting with The Independent (Perfect Cellar)

But there was another bottle to try. Next, the Perfect Cellar team took viewers through the history of Keet First Verse 2019, which includes grapes sourced from some of the finest vineyards in the Stellenbosch area.

Several attendees purchased ahead of the event and were able to join along with the live tasting. Many asked questions of Perfect Cellar’s experts - from how climate change impacts vineyards to the key factors in determining a vintage wine.

You can watch the whole event back below:

Pick your perfect fine wine with Perfect Cellar

For those inspired by the wine showcased,The Independent has an exclusive 25% off code which can be accessed here.

The Perfect Cellar team have also bundled together cases of First Verse and Chantelune for your convenience, which you can purchase here.

To find out about The Independent’s next virtual event and how to sign up click here.