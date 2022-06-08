The Apple AirTag is a clever little tracker that connects to your iPhone then hooks onto your bag or keys, ready to help you find them if they ever go missing.

It works a lot like similar trackers from Tile, but with a bit of Apple polish thrown in by way of the slick Find My app and super-precise, ultra-wideband technology to pinpoint the AirTag’s exact location.

And good news, we’ve found a deal – one of the best yet for the AirTag, in fact – on a pack of four Apple trackers on Amazon. Reduced by 17 per cent (£81.99, Amazon.co.uk) the deal brings the cost down to just £20.50 per tracker, which is an £8.50 saving compared to buying them individually.

Unlike some other Bluetooth key finders, like the Tile mate (£19.99, Uk.tile.com), the AirTag’s coin-style battery can be replaced, and the Find My app on your iPhone lets you know when the battery is running low. Apple says each battery should last about a year, depending on how the AirTag is used.

AirTags can be used to locate your keys and other items – even your cat or dog, thanks to collar accessories – by playing a loud tune from an integrated speaker. If out of Bluetooth range, the AirTag will use the Bluetooth connection of other iPhones passing by to tell you, via Apple’s Find My network, its approximate location.

Apple AirTag four pack: Was £99, now £81.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Size : H 31.9mm x W 31.9mm x D8mm

: H 31.9mm x W 31.9mm x D8mm Weight : 11g

: 11g Water resistance : IP67 (maximum depth of one metre up to 30 minutes)

: IP67 (maximum depth of one metre up to 30 minutes) Battery : Replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery (one year)

: Replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery (one year) System requirements : iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch running iOS/iPad OS 14.5 or later

: iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch running iOS/iPad OS 14.5 or later Features: Bluetooth for proximity finding, Apple U1 chip for ultra-wideband precision finding, accelerometer, NFC tap for lost mode, in-built speaker

The AirTag is a coin-sized Bluetooth tracker with typical Apple minimalism. This makes for a clean, stylish look, but also means the AirTag lacks a hole for hooking it onto your keys, bag or anything else. Unlike the Tile mate (£19.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Samsung Galaxy smart tag (£21.49, Amazon.co.uk), the AirTag requires a case, which can then be attached to whatever you want.

But don’t let that put you off, because Apple’s possession-finding system is one of the very best. This is partly down to how well the Find My app works, but also because of the millions and millions of iPhones in use all over the world.

These all connect to the Find My network, so when one comes within a few metres of your lost AirTag, you’ll be notified of its location. It’s a system that really does work, and serves up a hearty dose of reassurance whenever an AirTag is clipped onto a valued possession.

Despite twisting open to reveal the removable CR2032 battery inside, the AirTag boasts IP67 water resistance, which means it’ll survive being dunked to depths of up to a metre, too.

Still not convinced? Check out our in depth review of the Apple AirTag.

