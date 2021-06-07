With the amount of camera options on the market at the moment, it can sometimes be confusing to decide which type to pick that’ll best suit your needs.

Technological improvements have made bridge cameras a viable alternative to standard, more professional and often more complicated DSLR options.

Here, we take look at the current best bridge cameras on the market and assess their merits next to DSLR and compact equivalents.

We’ve tested these options in a range of conditions – packing them instead of more complex setups to see how they perform in situations where we’d normally need more versatility, such as extra lenses or more professional equipment.

Likewise, weight, portability and ease of use have been assessed to ensure they’re the best options if you’re thinking of moving up from an easier to use compact camera.

What is a bridge camera?

A bridge camera does exactly what it sets out to – offer a “bridging” alternative between simple, straightforward point-and-shoot compact cameras and more expensive DSLR options. They frequently offer the professional and advanced shooting modes you’d expect on more expensive cameras but come with fewer bits of kit – they don’t have interchangeable lenses and their slightly smaller sensor sizes means they’re a more compact unit all round.

Advances in sensor technologies, however, have in recent years improved the quality of bridge cameras immensely. Although smaller (often 1:2.3in) sensors are generally found among the more price-conscious examples on this list, there are a few that have full-size 1in sensors. These are more expensive and all-round more comprehensive pieces of kit but may not suit more amateur or beginner photographers. Here’s our list of the best bridge cameras on the market at the moment.

Panasonic LUMIX DC-FZ1000 Best: Overall Sensor Size: 1in Megapixels: 20.1 Lens: 25-400 2.4 Weight: 810g Another 1in sensor option, we really like Panasonic’s Lumix range and this offers a powerful 20 megapixel still image size and 4K video shooting. We especially liked the price – it’s one of the most affordable 1in sensor bridge cameras on the market at the moment. It hosts a 25-400m Leica lens with super-sharp and speedy autofocus, which is a significant advantage when shooting out and about or on the move. Buy now £ 729 , Wexphotovideo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sony RX10 IV Best: For professionals and keen amateurs Sensor size: 1in Megapixels: 20.1 Lens: 24-600 2.4 Weight: 700g There is no denying that the Sony RX10 IV sits at the top of most people’s reviews when it comes to the best bridge cameras out there right now. Its large 1in sensor dramatically improves the unit’s capability, and the advanced 315-point “phase detect” autofocus makes it an excellent choice if filming moving subjects or taking images of sports, for example. The lens quality is excellent, and Bluetooth functionality makes it easy to download images and video on the move. When testing we thought it was an excellent alternative to some of the more entry-level DSLRs, but you do pay for the privilege. If money’s no object, we’d go for this one, but it might not suit everyone’s budget. Buy now £ 1499 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Panasonic FZ330 Best: For 4K video footage Sensor Size: 1 /2.3 inch Megapixels: 12.1 Lens: 25-600 Weight: 640g Although it’s showing its age, first released in 2015, we really liked the PZ330’s fast 2.8 lens from Leica, which more than matches some of the other lenses on cameras in this range. For the money, it’s a good option for 4K filmmaking enthusiasts – it can record 4K video at 24p, 25p and 30p while at the same time offering wifi, a touch screen and other features normally packed into more expensive offerings. Well worth a look for those on a slightly stricter budget. Buy now £ 429 , Wexphotovideo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nikon coolpix P1000 Best: For wildlife photographers Sensor Size: 1 /2.3in Megapixels: 16 Lens: 24-6000 Weight: 1415g The real selling point of the new P1000 is its zoom functionality, which at full extension provides the camera with an impressive x125 zoom range – the equivalent of strapping a 3000mm lens to the body. This zoom is not without its disadvantages, as you do lose two stops of aperture functionality at full extension down to f8, but Nikon’s own “optical vibration reduction” system we found allows stable, focused and detailed shots to be taken even at fairly high zooms. We think this camera would be a great option for wildlife photographers, allowing you to get closer to the action at a relatively affordable price. It’s a lot of money to pay for a smaller sensor, but the lens and the zoom are the real purchasing decisions here. Buy now £ 899 , Jessops.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Leica V-Lux 5 Best: For travel photographers Sensor Size: 1in Megapixels: 20 Lens: 25-400mm Weight: 812g Although Leica markets this camera as its most advanced “compact2 camera to date, the performance and functionality of it brings high-end operation and advanced capability. It’s a good job too as the price point is steep, but we think many would be prepared to pay for the advanced looks, quality and feel you get from the Leica brand. A large 1in sensor, 4K video at 30fps and an excellent, easy to use autofocus system we think lends this unit to be best-suited for travellers and those on the move. The brand also offers the camera shipped with its “explorer’s kit”, which includes a custom-made bag from Hadley. Buy now £ 1075 , Leica-camera.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Canon powershot SX70 HS Best: For a lightweight DSLR feel Sensor Size: 1 /2.3in Megapixels: 20.3 Lens: 21-1365mm Weight: 610g If you’re looking for a bridge camera that feels ergonomically more like a DSLR, then we’d recommend this Powershot option. It’s one of the most affordable cameras on the list but, for only a few hundred more, you may be in the market for a larger 1in sensor and a faster lens – this one only covers a 3.4-6.5 range, so there are some limitations. That said, we did like its DSLR feel and would recommend this camera to those looking for a sturdy package in a lightweight, extremely portable guise. Buy now £ 579 , Wexphotovideo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Panasonic lumix FZ82 Best: For budget-conscious buyers Sensor Size: 1 /2.3in Megapixels: 18.1 Lens: 20-1200 Weight: 616g Although on paper the f2.8-5.2 lens and 18MP sensor doesn’t immediately inspire, you’ve only got to look at the price versus its competitors to find out why we think this is one of the best bridge cameras out there. The focal range of the lens is pleasingly wide at 20mm, with a 60x optical zoom, and its ability to record 4K for only a couple of hundred quid make it the perfect kind of camera for those interested in a budget option to get going and learn about more advanced shooting techniques and modes. Buy now £ 299 , Wexphotovideo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Bridge Cameras The outstanding cameras on this list, namely the ones that have a 1in sensor, are not immediately the models we'd look at. The overall best in test is the Lumix FZ-1000 – we like Panasonic's feature-rich approach. But the whole point of a budget camera is that the price points are lower, so if you're feeling the pinch we'd recommend some of the options here that are cheaper, such as the Lumix FX82. Don't be afraid of these options – they may teach you the basics you're looking for before you can upgrade to more expensive pieces of kit further down the line.

Looking for more camera inspiration? Read our guide to the best mirrorless models that are compact and user-friendly

