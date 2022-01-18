If you kickstarted the year hoping to boost your health and fitness but have found that your exercise motivation has already started to dwindle, you’re not alone. It’s not always easy to make working out a priority or fit it into your schedule but, fear not, as we might just have the solution – a smartwatch.

The wearables market has exploded in recent years, blending functionality and design to give health-conscious users a timepiece that looks just as stylish as a traditional watch but comes packed with impressive, activity-focused features.

All this tech comes at a high price, but we’ve tracked down an amazing offer from leading fitness brand Garmin that you won’t want to miss

Right now, you can pick up the venu 2 for just £299 at Currys – a saving of £50 off its regular price. This is the best deal we’ve spotted for this top-rated watch, which was only released in April 2021, and is still full price at many other retailers.

Read on for everything you need to know about the smartwatch, including our honest review and how to snap up the impressive deal.

Read more:

Garmin venu 2: Was £349, now £299, Currys.co.uk

(Garmin)

The venu 2 is aimed at helping users live a healthier life and focuses on all-day monitoring, which means it doesn’t matter what type of activity you’re into, be it running or dancing, or if you just have a busy lifestyle.

Using a number of tools, the smartwatch tracks your movement and health data 24/7 and comes with 25 built-in sports apps, as well as a “body battery” that finds the best times for activity and rest by measuring your heart rate, blood oxygen, menstrual cycle, hydration, respiration, sleep and more.

In our review of the venu 2, our tester praised its ability to take health snapshots, which are “quick two-minute tests that record key stats including your heart rate, respiration and stress, so you can keep track of and share the data if needed”. “Plus, it can tell you your fitness age, along with tips on how to lower it, and includes breath work activities for busy days,” they said.

Our tester also highlighted the fact that the venu 2 is water resistant up to 50m, can store 200 hours of activity data and gives you 11 days of battery life. You can also connect your Bluetooth headphones to the device, which has enough storage for up to 650 songs, and use it to pay for your shopping, just like using contactless on your phone.

“The venu 2 is a great choice if you enjoy more than one sport or want a good-looking smartwatch to wear 24/7,” they explained. “The range of health data is useful, helping to build a picture of your fitness and wellbeing across days, weeks, months or years. There are plenty of activities to choose from and we loved the fact that the data for each was personalised so you see what is most important.”

