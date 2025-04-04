It was the first thing we saw on-screen at Nintendo’s big unveiling. Not the Nintendo Switch 2 itself, but Mario Kart World – the latest instalment in the long-running racing series – and what we saw looked seriously exciting.
Launching alongside the new console on 5 June, the game brings a raft of new features to the track, including 24-player races for the first time, new modes, a dynamic weather system and more.
It’s shaping up to be one of the biggest shake-ups to the formula since the series began. One of our tech reporters just had a (very brief) first look at Mario Kart World on the Nintendo Switch 2, but Nintendo will be hosting a special Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct event on 17 April to go into more detail.
But what’s really raising eyebrows is the price. Mario Kart World will cost £74.99 at launch, making it one of the most expensive first-party Switch games to date. Below, we’re rounding up everything you need to know about the new title – from characters and mechanics to gameplay, new modes and more.
Mario Kart World: Release date and price
Mario Kart World will launch on 5 June, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2. It’ll be available digitally via the Nintendo Store (£66.99, Nintendo.co.uk), but the physical version comes in at an eye-watering £74.99 – that’s £15 more than premium titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which launched at £59.99.
You’ll also be able to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 bundled with the game for £429.99 – that’s significantly cheaper than buying the game outright, effectively getting Mario Kart World for just £34.
Mario Kart World: Gameplay and modes
Mario Kart World looks set to be the most ambitious and feature-packed entry in the series to date. Nintendo is clearly pushing the boundaries here, not just in visuals and scale, but in how you actually play the game.
For the first time, up to 24 players can race at once – a huge step up from the previous 12-player limit seen in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Tracks look wider and more chaotic to accommodate the bump in racers, and Nintendo says players will be able to “experience more intense and unpredictable races than ever before”.
What really illustrates the scale of the latest entry is the new interconnected track system in Grand Prix mode. Instead of picking individual circuits from a menu, every course now links together as part of a seamless, open world. You drive between tracks, giving the whole game a more exploratory, fluid feel.
This plays into the newly added Free Roam mode, which lets players cruise around without time limits or lap counters, letting you drive off the track and visit hidden areas without falling off. Players can also meet up with their friends to explore tracks and courses together and snap photos.
The third new mode is Knockout Tour. In this mode, the bottom four racers at the conclusion of each lap are eliminated. This one sounds like it’ll be a lot of fun to play online.
There are also new mechanics. The trailer teased rail grinding, a feature that lets karts hop onto rails and boost along them. There's also wall-riding, an expanded gliding mechanic, and you’ll also be able to hijack larger vehicles mid-race. One clip even showed a player consuming a new burger-shaped power-up that changes the character’s costume. We also see karts transforming into planes and boats to travel through the air and across the water.
There are also new dynamic weather and time-of-day effects. If it’s raining, the track might be more slippery, and racing at night could impede your visibility. It would also affect item behaviour.
Mario Kart World: Characters
While Nintendo hasn’t released an official Mario Kart World character list, fans have already identified almost 40 characters to choose from.
- Mario
- Luigi
- Peach
- Bowser
- Daisy
- Rosalina
- Pauline
- Yoshi
- Toad
- Toadette
- Wario
- Waluigi
- Donkey Kong
- Baby Mario
- Baby Luigi
- Baby Peach
- Baby Daisy
- Baby Rosalina
- Bowser Jr.
- Lakitu
- Birdo
- Goomba
- Koopa
- Shy Guy
- Boo
- King Boo
- Peepa
- Spike
- Nabbit
- Pokey
- Biddybud
- Hammer Bro
- Chargin' Chuck
- Sidestepper
- Monty Mole
- Stingby
- Cataquack
- Moo Moo
- Penguin
- Dolphin
Mario Kart World: Confirmed tracks so far
Again, Nintendo hasn’t given us a detailed list of the tracks yet, but it showed off enough shots of game menus that eager fans have already pulled together:
- Airship Fortress
- Crown City
- Desert Hills
- DK Pass
- DK Spaceport
- Faraway Oasis
- Koopa Troopa Beach
- Mario Bros Circuit
- Moo Moo Meadows
- Peach Stadium
- Shy Guy Bazaar
- Sky-High Sundae
- Starview Peak
- Wario Shipyard
- Wario Stadium
- Whistletop Summit
