Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It was the first thing we saw on-screen at Nintendo ’s big unveiling. Not the Nintendo Switch 2 itself, but Mario Kart World – the latest instalment in the long-running racing series – and what we saw looked seriously exciting.

Launching alongside the new console on 5 June, the game brings a raft of new features to the track, including 24-player races for the first time, new modes, a dynamic weather system and more.

It’s shaping up to be one of the biggest shake-ups to the formula since the series began. One of our tech reporters just had a (very brief) first look at Mario Kart World on the Nintendo Switch 2, but Nintendo will be hosting a special Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct event on 17 April to go into more detail.

But what’s really raising eyebrows is the price. Mario Kart World will cost £74.99 at launch, making it one of the most expensive first-party Switch games to date. Below, we’re rounding up everything you need to know about the new title – from characters and mechanics to gameplay, new modes and more.

Mario Kart World: Release date and price

Mario Kart World will launch on 5 June, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2. It’ll be available digitally via the Nintendo Store (£66.99, Nintendo.co.uk ), but the physical version comes in at an eye-watering £74.99 – that’s £15 more than premium titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which launched at £59.99.

You’ll also be able to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 bundled with the game for £429.99 – that’s significantly cheaper than buying the game outright, effectively getting Mario Kart World for just £34.

Mario Kart World: Gameplay and modes

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Mario Kart World looks set to be the most ambitious and feature-packed entry in the series to date. Nintendo is clearly pushing the boundaries here, not just in visuals and scale, but in how you actually play the game.

For the first time, up to 24 players can race at once – a huge step up from the previous 12-player limit seen in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Tracks look wider and more chaotic to accommodate the bump in racers, and Nintendo says players will be able to “experience more intense and unpredictable races than ever before”.

What really illustrates the scale of the latest entry is the new interconnected track system in Grand Prix mode. Instead of picking individual circuits from a menu, every course now links together as part of a seamless, open world. You drive between tracks, giving the whole game a more exploratory, fluid feel.

This plays into the newly added Free Roam mode, which lets players cruise around without time limits or lap counters, letting you drive off the track and visit hidden areas without falling off. Players can also meet up with their friends to explore tracks and courses together and snap photos.

open image in gallery You can snap pictures with your friends in Free Roam mode ( Nintendo )

The third new mode is Knockout Tour. In this mode, the bottom four racers at the conclusion of each lap are eliminated. This one sounds like it’ll be a lot of fun to play online.

There are also new mechanics. The trailer teased rail grinding, a feature that lets karts hop onto rails and boost along them. There's also wall-riding, an expanded gliding mechanic, and you’ll also be able to hijack larger vehicles mid-race. One clip even showed a player consuming a new burger-shaped power-up that changes the character’s costume. We also see karts transforming into planes and boats to travel through the air and across the water.

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

There are also new dynamic weather and time-of-day effects. If it’s raining, the track might be more slippery, and racing at night could impede your visibility. It would also affect item behaviour.

Mario Kart World: Characters

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

While Nintendo hasn’t released an official Mario Kart World character list, fans have already identified almost 40 characters to choose from.

Mario

Luigi

Peach

Bowser

Daisy

Rosalina

Pauline

Yoshi

Toad

Toadette

Wario

Waluigi

Donkey Kong

Baby Mario

Baby Luigi

Baby Peach

Baby Daisy

Baby Rosalina

Bowser Jr.

Lakitu

Birdo

Goomba

Koopa

Shy Guy

Boo

King Boo

Peepa

Spike

Nabbit

Pokey

Biddybud

Hammer Bro

Chargin' Chuck

Sidestepper

Monty Mole

Stingby

Cataquack

Moo Moo

Penguin

Dolphin

Mario Kart World: Confirmed tracks so far

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Again, Nintendo hasn’t given us a detailed list of the tracks yet, but it showed off enough shots of game menus that eager fans have already pulled together:

Airship Fortress

Crown City

Desert Hills

DK Pass

DK Spaceport

Faraway Oasis

Koopa Troopa Beach

Mario Bros Circuit

Moo Moo Meadows

Peach Stadium

Shy Guy Bazaar

Sky-High Sundae

Starview Peak

Wario Shipyard

Wario Stadium

Whistletop Summit

For more, have a read of our Nintendo Switch 2 explainer, covering everything from price to features