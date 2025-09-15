The Apple AirTag 2 could launch next month, here’s what we know

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

In just four years, Apple’s AirTag has become the only way iPhone users track their lost stuff, all but pushing Tile out of the market overnight and devouring any competition it once had. The tiny disc has sold tens of millions, reshaping the Bluetooth tracker market so thoroughly that it now feels like the default.

But a second-generation AirTag is on the horizon. While it was first rumoured to launch last week at Apple’s September event alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watch Series 11, the AirTag 2 may launch in October instead, together with a new iPad Pro.

The AirTag 2 could have a wider range for precision finding, a new ultra-wideband chip and a more tamper-proof design. With the launch on our doorstep, here’s everything we know about the upcoming AirTag 2, from release date to design and features.

Apple AirTag 2 release date

The AirTag 2 is one of the devices Apple has been working on over the past year, and it’s now expected to arrive in late 2025. In June, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the tracker was “nearly ready, having been prepared for launch over the past several months”. Around the same time, Apple-focused site 9to5Mac suggested an autumn release was on the cards. The site noted that iOS 18.6 beta code pointed to AirTag 2 compatibility.

While we were expecting to see it at Apple’s September event, Apple didn’t announce the AirTag 2 during its iPhone 17 launch. Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter has since clarified that the launch is now planned for late 2025, and October is likely to be the month.

Apple often saves its October slot for Macs, iPads and accessories, with previous October launches including the MacBook Pro in 2021, iPad Pro in 2022 and M3 Macs in 2023.

Apple AirTag 2 design and features

The AirTag 2 isn’t expected to have a radical redesign, according to leakers. While Mark Gurman believes it will be more tamper-proof, meaning stalkers won’t be able to easily remove or disable the speaker, the overall design is expected to remain the same.

In November last year, Gurman said that the AirTag 2 will feature an upgraded ultra-wideband chip with improved location tracking. The chip is expected to be the same one found in the iPhone 15 from last year.

While Gurman later said it won’t boast a rechargeable battery, in late June, 9to5Mac reported that Apple will improve the battery level alerts for the AirTag 2, with users receiving both “low” and “very low” battery level notifications.

Gurman also reported in December that the AirTag 2 may offer up to three times the range of the current model, letting users track items more precisely. Theoretically, that could mean you can track an AirTag 2 from 30m to 90m away.

Best Apple AirTag deals

