Prone to losing your things? A bluetooth key finder will help reunite you with your precious items without the stress. Apple’s AirTag is one of the best around, featuring fancy ultra-wideband tech that’ll give you precise turn-by-turn directions, leading you directly to your stuff.

Apple increased the price of a pack of four AirTags by a huge £20 in mid-2022, and the pack has rarely been on sale since. But we’ve just spotted that the little trackers have plummeted by 21 per cent in the Spring Deal Days sale – taking them to the lowest price we’ve seen since the price hike.

Launched in 2021, Apple’s AirTags can be attached to your bags, keys, or anything else that might get lost – and then found using your iPhone. This is done with the help of Apple’s vast network of devices, which can ping your tracker, keeping you updated on its whereabouts, and giving you precise directions when you get close to the lost item’s location.

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £94, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple’s AirTag earned a spot in our review of the best key finders. Waterproof, long-lasting and sturdy, you’ll want these attached to everything you hold dear.

The current discount takes the AirTags to their lowest price in almost two years, there’s never been a better time to grab a pack. “For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make,” our writer said in their review. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus, in our eyes.”

How to use an Apple AirTag

The AirTag is a coin-sized bluetooth tracker that knows its own location in the world by pinging any nearby Apple devices, like iPhones, MacBooks and iPads. Attach an AirTag to anything you’re likely to misplace, like your house keys for example, and when the tag is in bluetooth range you can use the Find My app to make it ring out loud.

When you’re nearby, and if you have an iPhone 11 or a newer iPhone, the Find My app will give you the option to Find Nearby, which uses ultra wideband bluetooth technology to pinpoint your missing item’s exact location to within a few feet. That means you’re able to quickly locate your stuff even when it’s hidden behind a seat cushion or in a coat pocket.

When your AirTag is fully out of range of your phone’s bluetooth – say you left your bag on the train – the Find My app will use an anonymous network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices to locate your lost item on a map and guide you back to your belongings.

