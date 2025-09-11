Is your iPhone compatible with iOS 26? Here’s the full list

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The annual cull of older iPhones has come around again. The iPhone 17 and iPhone Air launch next week, debuting the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system. A free software update, iOS 26 adds fresh features, improves security and changes the look and feel of existing iPhones, but not every iPhone will get it.

Apple has confirmed that iOS 26 (now named to coincide with the year) requires the power of the A13 Bionic chip or newer to run. That means that while most iPhones from the last five years are safe, owners of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR will not be receiving the update this autumn.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the iPhone XS and XR are destined to go live on a farm just yet. Apple doesn’t officially say how many years of software support an iPhone will get, but it tends to continue pushing critical security updates to older versions of iOS for one or two years before pulling the plug. Given that the iPhone XS and XR launched in 2018, that’s good innings for a smartphone.

There’s a second detail to think about this year though. While a long list of older iPhones will get the core iOS 26 update, only the most recent and powerful Pro models will be able to run the new, headline-grabbing Apple Intelligence features.

What’s new in iOS 26?

iOS 26 introduces Apple’s new ‘Liquid Glass’ aesthetic, a drastic design overhaul that’s all about translucency and glass-like elements. The shiny new interface is shared with the Mac, iPad and iPhone to create a universal look and feel across Apple products.

Alongside the fresh new aesthetic, many of the most commonly used apps get an update. The new camera app uses a new minimalist interface that hides most of the least-used controls and settings. The photos app is more intuitive and makes it easier to find and share pictures. You can now create polls and add dynamic backgrounds to chats in the messages app. Even the phone app gets an update, adding call screening and the ability to have your phone wait on hold for you.

Which iPhones will get iOS 26?

If your iPhone has an A13 Bionic chip or newer, it will be able to run iOS 26. Here’s the full list of iPhones compatible with iOS 26.

iPhone 17 series

iPhone Air

iPhone 16 series (including iPhone 16e)

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series (including iPhone 13 mini)

iPhone 12 series (including iPhone 12 mini)

iPhone 11 series

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

With the A13 Bionic chip now set as the baseline, the following iPhones will not receive the iOS 26 update and will remain on iOS 18.

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

Which iPhones get Apple Intelligence?

Just because your iPhone can run iOS 26, it doesn’t mean you’ll get access to the fancy new AI-powered features of Apple Intelligence. These include generative writing tools, new photo editing capabilities and a much smarter Siri.

Apple Intelligence relies on the processing power of the Neural Engine found in Apple’s A17 Pro chip and newer. This means that AI features are reserved for the very latest and most powerful iPhones.

iPhone 17 series

iPhone Air

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

