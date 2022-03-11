Apple has announced a new version of its iPhone SE, the cheapest smartphone it currently sells.

Revealed at the company’s latest product launch event, which was streamed online on 8 March, the new iPhone SE looks just like the previous model from 2020, but is powered by the same speedy processor as the iPhone 13.

The handset, which has the same 4.7in display as the previous-generation iPhone SE, is available in three colour options of red, white and black – or starlight and midnight, as Apple likes to call them.

Despite the low price – at least for an iPhone – the new SE comes with 5G connectivity, water resistance and support for wireless charging.

The third-generation iPhone SE goes on sale in-store and online on 18 March, but as is Apple tradition, pre-orders open ahead of that date. Orders can be placed from 1pm on Friday 11 March.

Screen size and resolution: 4.7in, 1,334 x 750 pixels, 326pixels per inch

What are the features of the 2022 iPhone SE?

In terms of design, we know that it borrows from the iPhone 8 – with a 4.7in LCD display – but is also powered by the A15 Bionic chip – as found in the iPhone 13 and 13 mini. It also has support for 5G connectivity and, unlike any other iPhone Apple currently makes, a home button with integrated Touch ID instead of Face ID.

There’s also a single, 12MP wide-angle camera on the rear with up to 5x digital zoom, 4K video recording and Smart HDR 4 technology for improved photographs, plus a 7MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It’ll also be offered with storage options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, and colour options of red, starlight (white) and midnight (black).

As with other current generations of iPhone, only a USB-C to Lightning cable is included in the box. If you don’t have a USB-C charger you’ll have to buy one separately, or use any charger with a Lightning cable you might already own.

If bought from Apple without a SIM or contract, it will be priced from £419 or £17.45 a month for 64GB of storage, £469 or £19.54 a month for 128GB, and £569 or £23.70 a month for the flagship 256GB model.

When can you pre-order the new iPhone SE in the UK?

The latest iPhone SE will be available to pre-order in the UK from 1pm on 11 March, and shipping will begin on 18 March.

How long does it take to get the iPhone SE after pre-order?

It depends how quickly you place your order. The first customers to order should receive their phones on the 18 March release date. But sometimes Apple products quickly sell out, causing later pre-orders to arrive after the actual release date.

What is different compared to the 2020 iPhone SE?

Both the 2020 and 2022 iPhone SEs look the same, and they actually borrow their external design from the iPhone 8 of 2017. But inside is a different story. The 2022 iPhone SE has the new A15 Bionic processor, as used by the iPhone 13. This should mean far greater performance compared to the 2020 release.

Apple says the new phone’s glass front and rear are tougher than before, and while the camera hardware remains the same, the A15 processor introduces new computational photography technology, called Smart HDR 4, for improved imagery.

