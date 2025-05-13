Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Samsung has just revealed its long-rumoured, ultra-thin smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge. Measuring just 5.8mm thin and weighing 163g, the S25 Edge is designed to be lightweight, powerful and durable, and uses a premium titanium chassis to protect its svelte proportions. The phone goes on sale on 30 May, starting at £1,099 for the 256GB model.

Unsurprisingly, the S25 Edge feels improbably thin. The 5.8mm body of the phone is interrupted only by a dual-lens camera array, smaller than that of the main S25 range, housing a 200MP main lens and 12MP ultrawide lens with macro capabilities. Hold it face on, and the S25 Edge is indistinguishable from the rest of the S25 line-up. Look at it from the side, and it’s barely there.

Even with limited space to work with, Samsung still promises flagship-grade specs. The S25 Edge runs on the custom-tuned Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, giving it comparable on-paper performance to the rest of the S25 range, including the full suite of Galaxy AI and features like audio eraser, generative edit, Gemini Live and filters.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: From £1,099, Samsung.com

open image in gallery The new ultra-slim phone fits into the current S25 line-up with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip ( The Independent )

Display: 6.7in QHD, 120Hz

6.7in QHD, 120Hz Dimensions: 75.6mm x 158.2mm x 5.8mm

75.6mm x 158.2mm x 5.8mm Weight: 163g

163g Camera: 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front

200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256GB/512GB

256GB/512GB Battery: 3900mAh

3900mAh Water resistance: IP68

Samsung has shaved off a few millimetres with a smaller-than-usual 3900mAh battery, which it says has been optimised to deliver all-day battery life and 24 hours of video playback time. The entry-level Galaxy S25 uses a slightly larger 4000mAh battery, and battery life wasn’t a huge concern there. It remains to be seen how the thinness of the S25 Edge will affect performance in other areas, particularly when it comes to heat management, one of the main reasons for slowed performance in smaller phones.

Heading off any concerns that the slim profile of the S25 Edge might make it more prone to damage, the phone uses Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 with enhanced crack resistance. Combined with the premium titanium materials previously seen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the phone feels reassuringly rigid to hold.

On the back, the S25 Edge adopts Samsung's linear camera arrangement, maintaining a clean and instantly recognisable look. Samsung also touts the phone’s ProVisual image processing engine and enhanced “nightography” capabilities, promising improved performance in various lighting conditions, particularly challenging low-light scenarios.

open image in gallery The 12MP ultrawide camera is capable of macro photography and night photography ( The Independent )

Alongside the new ultra-thin phone, Samsung introduced the new Galaxy Club, a paid membership program bundling a bunch of benefits and discounts for Samsung fans. Members get an introductory offer of a £100 Klarna voucher off a new phone, zero per cent financing, damage protection and a guaranteed 50 per cent trade-in value when upgrading after 12 months.

The S25 Edge will be available in three finishes when it launches on 30 May: titanium silver, titanium jet black and titanium icy blue. Two models are available at launch: a 256GB version for £1,099 and a 512GB version for £1,199.

Samsung isn’t alone in its mission to make very thin phones. Apple is rumoured to be working on a super-thin iPhone, speculatively called the iPhone Air, which one leaker suggested could measure as little as 5.5mm thick.

