Samsung has been refining the foldable phone formula for years, and with its latest generation of devices, it’s clear the company is tackling the chief complaints head-on.

Unveiled at this year’s Galaxy Unpacked event, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are slimmer, lighter and more robust than ever before, while a surprise third device – the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE – aims to make foldable technology more accessible.

All three devices launch 25 July, with pre-orders open now. I got hands-on with the devices to bring you some initial thoughts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: From £1,799, Samsung.com

open image in gallery ( The Independent/Steve Hogarty )

The star of the show is the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which has undergone a dramatic redesign. At just 4.2mm thin when opened and weighing a mere 215g, it’s now lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra and immediately feels less like a series outlier and more like a genuinely practical device.

The cover screen has been widened to a more conventional 21:9 aspect ratio, making typing and everyday use feel far more natural when folded. Durability gets a boost from a new multi-rail ‘Armor FlexHinge’, a new aluminium casing, and Gorilla Glass Corning’s tough Ceramic Shield 2 glass on the front.

When opened, the Fold 7 reveals an expansive 8in main display, made more durable by a new grade 4 titanium lattice underneath. The camera system also gets a big upgrade, now boasting the same 200MP main sensor found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, alongside a 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a new 12MP ultrawide.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, which, combined with up to 16GB of RAM, promises to keep performance snappy. Samsung is also pushing its Galaxy AI features further, with a more optimised version of Gemini designed to work better on the wider display, and new tricks like an “auto” button for the audio eraser, which intelligently removes background noise from recordings.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: From £1,049, Samsung.com

open image in gallery The new Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a cover display that completely fills the outer case of the phone ( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

Meanwhile, the fashion-forward Galaxy Z Flip 7 also sees significant upgrades. The outer display grows to a much more useful 4.1in, filling the entire front of the phone when closed, while the main display now spans 6.9in. The camera gets a bump to a 50MP main sensor, and the battery is now a much larger 4,300mAh unit, promising up to 31 hours of video playback – a huge improvement for a device where battery life has previously been lacking.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: From £849, Samsung.com

open image in gallery This is the most affordable of the new flip phones ( The Independent )

The biggest surprise, however, was the introduction of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. This new “fan edition” model aims to tear down the biggest barrier to entry for foldable tech: the price. Starting at £849, it’s hardly affordable, but it’s half the price of the Z Fold 7 above. It keeps the smaller cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 but retains a premium feel and key features like a 50MP main camera and the promise of seven generations of OS updates.

Samsung also unveiled its new Galaxy Watch 8 series, featuring a sleeker cushion design. Two watches make up the series, the standard Galaxy Watch 8 and the more traditional-looking Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, with a rotating bezel. New health features include a world-first antioxidant index sensor, advanced sleep tracking with bedtime guidance and a vascular load monitor to track how hard your heart is working during sleep.

The best Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 deals

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or Fold 7 ahead of 25 July and Samsung will double your chosen storage option for free. You can also get £100 off either handset at Samsung’s official online store when you pay with Paypal and use the code PAYPAL at checkout.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: £39.99 per month, £49 up front, Idmobile.co.uk

£39.99 per month, £49 up front, Idmobile.co.uk Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: £69 per month, £150 up front, Mobiles.co.uk

All of the new devices are available to pre-order from today ahead of their launch date of 25 July. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will start from £1,799, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 from £1,049, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE from £849.