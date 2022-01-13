If improving your health features in your New Year goals, it could be time to invest in a smartwatch.

A great way to keep tabs on your wellbeing, further your fitness journey and keep on top of daily tasks, the right piece of wearable tech can do everything a regular watch does and so much more.

But such savvy innovation often comes at a cost, which is why we at IndyBest are always on the lookout for an exciting deal.

Should you be thinking of getting fit, or fancy syncing up your Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 strikes the perfect balance between style and function, and right now you can get your hands on it for less thanks to Amazon, where it currently has an impressive £80 off.

Tempted? Read on for everything you need to know about the high-tech smartwatch, including our honest review and how to snap up the impressive deal.

Read more:

Samsung Galaxy watch, 46mm: Was £369, now £289, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

With a huge £80 off, whether you’re starting couch to 5k, training for a marathon or simply looking to create healthy habits that last, this could be the deal for you.

Crafted from aluminium, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 compliments your busy lifestyle and comes packed with a host of features designed to help you stay connected and set daily goals.

The watch has a built-in ECG monitor that helps you keep an eye on your blood pressure and heart rate, as well as a fitness tracker that automatically recognises when you’re working out.

In our review of the watch, our tester described it as “outstanding” and was particularly impressed by its ability to measure body composition. “Rather than considering your overall weight, you see a more detailed breakdown of the ratio of muscle, fat, bone and water in your body,” they said. “This is especially helpful for weight training and tracking muscle gain, situations where your apparent weight can remain stable while your actual body shape is changing.”

Aside from improving your fitness, the watch also lets you read and reply to texts, WhatsApp messages and social posts, pick up calls and add to your calendar. You can also change the song that’s playing on your phone with a simple tap, pay for your coffee with Samsung Pay and even ask Bixby what the weather is going to be like.

If you own an Android phone – especially a Samsung phone – our tester said the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is “the best smartwatch you can buy right now”. “Elegantly designed, powerful, and powered by Google’s revived Wear OS software, it marks a revival of the Android wearable scene,” they added.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on wearables and other tech offers, try the links below:

More of an Apple fan? We put the Apple series 6 and Apple SE head to head

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.