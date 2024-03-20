All of Us Strangers is streaming now – here’s how to watch it at home

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With a reputation for being one of the most moving films of the year, All of Us Strangers explores grief, queer love and loneliness in 105 minutes of drama that’s both tense and traumatic.

Although it was overlooked for an Oscar nomination, it received a lot of attention from movie critics and a host of five-star reviews. One film expert called it “a hypnotic story of love and loss”, while others summed it up as being “deeply affecting” and “achingly tender”.

Cinema-goers could often be seen sobbing as they left screenings after falling in love with Andrew Scott (who plays the main character, Adam) and watching him navigate the death of his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell). The film follows Adam, a lonely screenwriter who meets neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal), embarking on a relationship that changes his life. Adam begins to confront his childhood and learns more about himself as he sees visions of his parents. He’s able to talk to the younger versions of his parents and address his sexuality and the stigma surrounding it.

Whether you missed the film when it hit the cinemas in January or loved it so much you want to revisit it for a second (or third) time, here’s how you can watch it at home, from the comfort of your sofa. You may need a big box of tissues on standby.

How to watch ‘All of Us Strangers’

All of Us Strangers trailer

All of Us Strangers is available exclusively on Disney+, so you can stream it on your smart TV or through the Disney+ app on your smartphone or tablet.

The Disney+ app on phones and tablets allows you to download titles, so you can watch movies while you’re commuting or travelling on a plane (you may want to wear dark sunglasses if you don’t want people to see you crying while watching this particular film, though).

If you’re not an existing Disney+ customer, the cheapest way to get it is to take out an annual subscription, which works out as 10 months for the price of 12 (from £4.99 per month, Disneyplus.com).

When is ‘All of Us Strangers’ released on Disney+?

All of Us Strangers was released on Disney+ on 20 March 2024. If you can resist the temptation to watch it straight away, it’s a great title to save for the four-day Easter weekend.

Who are the stars in ‘All of Us Strangers’?

Directed by Andrew Haigh, the film has a stellar roster of British and Irish acting talent: Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Sherlock), Paul Mescal (Normal People, Aftersun), Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot) and Claire Foy (The Crown, Wolf Hall).

