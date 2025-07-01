Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The ongoing legal saga between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has dominated headlines and sparked waves of online sleuthing from fans. Now, it’s about to be unpacked in a new Discovery+ docuseries.

Lively vs Baldoni: The Hollywood Feud is a new Discovery+ docuseries that was originally set to premiere in June, but was quietly delayed after Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit, filed in January, was dismissed by Judge Lewis J. Liman, who ruled that Lively’s claims of harassment were legally protected. Baldoni has not refiled.

Lively’s original harassment lawsuit, lodged in December 2024, remains active, with a trial scheduled for March 2026. The series promises a forensic breakdown of the It Ends with Us fallout, from on-set tensions and leaked texts to gag orders and countersuits. Here’s what to expect from Lively vs Baldoni: The Hollywood Feud, and how to watch it in the UK.

Where to watch ‘Lively vs Baldoni: The Hollywood Feud’ in the UK

Lively vs Baldoni: The Hollywood Feud will begin streaming on Discovery+ in the UK on Thursday 17 July. It will trace the full It Ends with Us timeline, from the harassment allegations and countersuits to the legal manoeuvrings and public perceptions about the case, taking on the format of other Discovery+ originals, like Johnny vs Amber and Vardy vs Rooney.

If you have an Amazon account, you can add a Discovery+ subscription to your account for £3.99 per month or £39.99 annually. As well as access to Lively vs Baldoni, a subscription to Discovery+ also gets you access to other documentaries like Quiet on Set, as well as live channels, including Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery History, Discovery Science, DMAX, Food Network, HGTV, Quest, Quest Red, TLC, Turbo and ID.

A subscription to Discovery+ is also free for any Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers. Sky Stream is the cheapest way to get Sky TV (£15 per month, Sky.com).

