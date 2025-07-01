The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle to be explored in new documentary – here’s where to watch
All will be revealed in a documentary series airing on Discovery+ later this month
The ongoing legal saga between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has dominated headlines and sparked waves of online sleuthing from fans. Now, it’s about to be unpacked in a new Discovery+ docuseries.
Lively vs Baldoni: The Hollywood Feud is a new Discovery+ docuseries that was originally set to premiere in June, but was quietly delayed after Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit, filed in January, was dismissed by Judge Lewis J. Liman, who ruled that Lively’s claims of harassment were legally protected. Baldoni has not refiled.
Lively’s original harassment lawsuit, lodged in December 2024, remains active, with a trial scheduled for March 2026. The series promises a forensic breakdown of the It Ends with Us fallout, from on-set tensions and leaked texts to gag orders and countersuits. Here’s what to expect from Lively vs Baldoni: The Hollywood Feud, and how to watch it in the UK.
Where to watch ‘Lively vs Baldoni: The Hollywood Feud’ in the UK
Lively vs Baldoni: The Hollywood Feud will begin streaming on Discovery+ in the UK on Thursday 17 July. It will trace the full It Ends with Us timeline, from the harassment allegations and countersuits to the legal manoeuvrings and public perceptions about the case, taking on the format of other Discovery+ originals, like Johnny vs Amber and Vardy vs Rooney.
If you have an Amazon account, you can add a Discovery+ subscription to your account for £3.99 per month or £39.99 annually. As well as access to Lively vs Baldoni, a subscription to Discovery+ also gets you access to other documentaries like Quiet on Set, as well as live channels, including Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery History, Discovery Science, DMAX, Food Network, HGTV, Quest, Quest Red, TLC, Turbo and ID.
A subscription to Discovery+ is also free for any Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers. Sky Stream is the cheapest way to get Sky TV (£15 per month, Sky.com).
