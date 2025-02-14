Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three years ago, Sky took its first step towards a dish-free future, with Sky Glass, a streaming TV that runs over wifi, ditching the need for a satellite dish. While it was a masterstroke for the company, we always felt its specs were a little lacking.

Now, the second-generation model is here, and its promising better picture quality, sound and a more refined design, fixing all the niggles we had with the first-generation TV. Surprisingly, it’s launching at the same affordable price as its predecessor.

Available now (it launched on 12 February), the second-generation Sky Glass TV comes in three different screen sizes (43in, 55in and 65in), and prices start at just £14 per month for the TV itself, with TV packages starting from £15. That means you’ll pay just £29 per month altogether.

Sky is also expected to launch a thinner version of the Sky Glass – called the Sky Glass Air – later this year. We’ve got all the details on the new Sky Glass TV below but, if you prefer picking your own TV from a manufacturer such as Samsung or LG, we still recommend getting the Sky Stream box, which is cheaper, at just £15 per month.

Sky Glass Gen 2: From £29 per month, Sky.com

open image in gallery ( Sky )

The Sky Glass Gen 2 is Sky’s latest streaming TV. Just like the original model, it works over your wifi connection, so you don’t need to get someone to clamber up on the top of your roof to install a satellite dish or pay an installation fee to get an engineer to thread wires through your home.

How does it differ to the first-generation Sky Glass, though? While it looks broadly the same – yes, that means it’s still pretty chunky – it’s a lot lighter. Sky has also tweaked the design, so the TV is easier to set up when you take it out of the box.

It now just slots into the stand without the need for screws, and the new TV mount (sold separately) can tilt and swivel. You also have three colours to choose from – volcanic grey, Arctic silver and Atlantic blue – instead of five.

The biggest improvements are in the screen and sound. The TV now has an upgraded 4K HDR Quantum Dot LED (QLED) display, offering better brightness, improved local dimming, and more dimming zones to enhance contrast and detail in darker scenes. Viewing angles have also been widened, making the picture clearer from different positions in the room.

There’s also a new Dolby Atmos sound system, featuring seven speakers, including new dedicated up-firing speakers for enhanced height effects and dual subwoofers for a better bass response. Gen 2 still runs Sky OS (formerly Entertainment OS) but there are new picture modes for specific content – entertainment, movies, music, auto, vivid, extra vivid and sport.

We expected to see a price hike with all these upgrades but, thankfully, the Sky Glass gen 2 is the exact same price as the first-gen model. All the plans come with Sky Essentials, which includes Sky Atlantic, as well as Netflix with ads and a Discovery+ subscription. The 43in model starts from £29 per month, the 55in model starts from £34 per month and the 65in model starts from £39 per month. The cheapest contracts last 48 months.

