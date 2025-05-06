Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hip Hop was king in the Nineties and Noughties, with some of the most infamous albums of the rap genre emerging during this time from the likes of Biggie Smalls and Jay-Z to Mary J Blige and Usher. But, if you flip any of those album covers over, the likelihood is you’ll see the same name over and over again – Sean Combs (aka Diddy), a rapper and music producer who generated countless hip-hop hits under his Bad Boy Records label, which he founded in 1993.

Now though, the man who once ruled the music industry finds himself behind bars awaiting trial, accused of sex trafficking, transportation for prostitution and racketeering conspiracy.

The documentary - essential watching in light of the first day of his abuse trial - maps out his ascension to power and the allegations of violence and abuse that were kept quiet for years. The Fall of Diddy is a five-part documentary and comes from the same producers as Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – a documentary series that went viral last year for exposing child abuse allegations from Nickelodeon TV sets in the 90s and early 00s.

The Diddy documentary, which is available to stream right now, includes testimonies of alleged victims and those who have worked closely with the rapper over the years, including his personal assistant. The series also shows and investigates security footage of Combs physically abusing his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, whose lawsuit against the mogul led to his ultimate arrest in September 2024.

To catch the full story of Diddy’s rise to power and the details of his alleged crimes, here’s how to stream the entire series now.

Where to watch ‘The Fall of Diddy’ in the UK?

The documentary series began streaming in the UK on 28 January, releasing all five episodes immediately onto Discovery+.

Discovery+ is an American streaming service that UK audiences can access by attaching it to an existing Amazon account for £3.99 per month or £39.99 annually. Included in your Discovery+ subscription you will also have access to live channels, including Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery History, Discovery Science, DMAX, Food Network, HGTV, Quest, Quest Red, TLC, Turbo and ID.

A subscription to Discovery+ is also free for any Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky

Watch the trailer for ‘The Fall of Diddy’:

The documentary can be watched through Discovery+ in the UK, where a description of the documentary reads: “Pull back the curtain on music mogul Sean Combs, and the allegations of violence and abuse kept quiet for years. This chilling chronicle redefines the music mogul and business titan everyone thinks they know.” Many of the interviews featured are from those who claim to have experienced the violence and manipulation of Diddy firsthand, including rappers and singers within the music industry and former employees of his record label.

