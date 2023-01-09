Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Traitors, a TV competition show presented by Claudia Winkleman, had us all hooked at the end of 2022, and now, just weeks after the first series reached its dramatic finale, the US version is about to begin.

Broadcast on the BBC and described by fans as a spin-off of The Hunger Games set in the Scottish Highlands, The Traitors saw 22 strangers collaborate across a series of tasks to win up to £120,000, all while trying to eliminate three traitors nominated by Winkleman.

Both the UK and US versions of The Traitors are set at the same location of Ardross Castle, which can be found in 100 acres of parkland on the River Alness, north of Inverness. Built in the 1700s, the castle isn’t open to the public but can be hired as a corporate event location or wedding venue.

Presented by Scottish actor Alan Cumming of Goldeneye, Eyes Wide Shut and Hamlet fame, The Traitors US arrives in mid-January and is available to watch in the UK.

For all you need to know about the US series, including when it starts and how to watch every episode in the UK, continue reading this article.

‘The Traitors’ US release date

Coming hot on the heels of the UK version, the US series of The Traitors begins in the US on 12 January, with all episodes available right away. British fans will have to wait slightly longer, with the US show coming to our screens on 16 January. It isn’t known yet how many episodes there are or how long the series will run for.

Who is in ‘The Traitors’ US?

Whereas the UK show featured members of the public who had applied to take part, The Traitors US will features some familiar faces. These include Kate Chastain from Below Deck and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville. The series also features Kyle Cooke from Summer House, Reza Farahan from Shahs of Sunset and Arie Luyendyk Jr from The Bachelor.

Also competing in The Traitors US are Survivor veterans Cirie Fields and Stephanie LaGrossa Kendrick, Big Brother alumni Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly, and Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte.

These reality TV stars will be competing among 10 members of the public to win the grand prize of $250,000.

How to watch ‘The Traitors’ US in the UK

The BBC had the exclusive right to show the UK version of The Traitors, with the show being broadcast weekly on BBC One then appearing on iPlayer.

But for the US edition, all episodes will instead be available on Peacock. This can be found on Sky TV or through Sky’s online streaming service Now (formerly Now TV). Peacock is a streaming service from NBCUniversal and is available to Sky TV customers at no extra cost.

Peacock has been available on Sky since November 2021 and is available across the company’s Sky Glass, Sky Q, Sky+ and Now products. Other shows available to watch on Peacock include Suits, starring Meghan Markle, House, Downton Abbey and The US Office.

Reality shows available on Peacock include The Real Housewives of New York City, Keeping Up with The Kardashians and Below Deck: Mediterranean. To find the Peacock channel, just say “Peacock” into your Sky TV remote.

Now is priced from £9.99 a month for the entertainment package, which includes Peacock. Cinema and sports packages, giving access to the Sky Cinema and Sky Sports channels, are also available for an extra fee.

How to watch ‘The Traitors’ US in the US

For US audiences, Peacock is available for $4.99 a month through Amazon Prime Video (a Prime or Prime Video subscription is required).

Your TV doesn’t support apps? Give it a new lease of life with one of the best streaming devices