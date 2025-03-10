Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Episode four of The White Lotus season three is available to stream online right now. If you missed it when it was first broadcast overnight in the UK, don’t worry – you can catch up with episode four again tonight (Monday) on Sky Atlantic at 9pm.

The long-awaited third season of The White Lotus transports viewers to a luxury hotel and wellness retreat amid the lush jungles of Thailand. The first episode debuted Sunday 16 February in the US and is available to stream online now. You can also catch up with the most recent episode each week on Monday and Wednesday nights at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

Directed by Mike White, The White Lotus follows the grim exploits of guests and employees at the fictitious White Lotus resort chain. Each season features a new story and a new cast of characters. The White Lotus season three stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins and Jason Isaacs. Also starring is Natasha Rothwell (who played spa manager Belinda in season one) and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Taking one for the team, The Independent’s global travel editor Annabel Grossman stayed at the White Lotus resort to verify the show’s authenticity.

Want to watch the second episode of The White Lotus and catch up with seasons one and two? Keep reading to find out how to watch the show online.

Watch ‘The White Lotus’ season three trailer

How to watch ‘The White Lotus’ in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights to broadcast HBO shows in the UK, so, you’ll need to be a Sky member or subscribe to the streaming service Now to watch episode one of The White Lotus.

The simplest way to get Sky TV is by picking up the Sky Stream box (£19 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package plus a subscription to Netflix. The Sky Stream box uses your internet connection rather than a satellite dish, so there’s no fiddly installation required.

You’ll be able to watch the show live (if you just can't wait) at 2am every Monday morning (from 17 February) or you can watch it on playback at a more convenient time.

Season three of The White Lotus takes place in the fictional resort chain’s Thailand hotel ( Fabio Lovino/HBO )

How to watch ‘The White Lotus’ in the UK on Now

An even simpler way to watch The White Lotus in the UK is with Now’s entertainment pass. The pay-monthly streaming service gives you access to lots of other HBO shows too, such as House of the Dragon and The Last of Us, plus classics such as The Sopranos and Game of Thrones.

Because Now is a pay-as-you-go service, there’s no contract to worry about – just cancel whenever you run out of things to watch. Now’s entertainment pass costs £9.99 per month for its ad-supported tier, or £6.99 per month if you commit to a six-month subscription.

How many episode of ‘The White Lotus’ season three are there?

There are eight episodes of The White Lotus in season three, arriving weekly from 16 February to 6 April. Here’s the full release schedule and names for every episode.

Check out our tech expert’s guide to the best VPN services