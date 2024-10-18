Dune Prophecy release date revealed – here’s when and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A new trailer for Dune: Prophecy just dropped. The upcoming TV spin-off series will be available to watch live and stream on Sky Atlantic and Now from 18 November, and offers a glimpse into the origins of the Bene Gesserit – the secretive sisterhood that manipulates the threads of power in Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic.

Set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, the series stars Emily Watson and Olivia Williams as sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen, founders of the Bene Gesserit order on the planet Arrakis.

The trailer promises plenty of political intrigue, creepy mystical powers and massive worms for Dune fans to sink their teeth into, as the Harkonnen sisters navigate the treacherous political landscape of Arrakis and contend with rival factions vying for control of the planet's valuable spice haul.

The first episode of Dune: Prophecy premieres Sunday 17 November on HBO in the US, which is very early morning on Monday 18 November in the UK. Night owls can watch new episodes live on Sky Atlantic, or stream episodes later, either on Sky TV or on Sky’s pay-as-you-go sister brand Now.

Watch the ‘Dune: Prophecy’ trailer

The latest trailer for Dune: Prophecy gives us our best look yet at the new series, and kicks off with a spooky Bene Gesserit voice commanding you to watch the show – so, you’ve really no choice.

How to watch ‘Dune: Prophecy’ in the UK on Sky

Sky Atlantic will broadcast new episodes of Dune: Prophecy weekly on Sunday night/Monday morning, with the first episode airing in the UK on 18 November. That means Sky TV subscribers can watch without having to sign up for any extras. New episodes air at 2am UK time on Monday on Sky Atlantic, to coincide with HBO’s schedule in the US. If you value your sleep, you can catch the same episode again on Monday evening.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box (£22 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package plus some bonus subscriptions such as Netflix and Discovery+. The Sky Stream box uses your internet connection, so you don’t need a satellite dish, and is the cheapest and easiest way to get Sky TV.

open image in gallery Olivia Williams as Reverend Mother Tula Harkonnen ( HBO )

How to watch ‘Dune: Prophecy’ in the UK on Now

If you don’t have Sky but you still want to watch Dune: Prophecy, you can subscribe to Now’s entertainment pass. The pay-monthly plan gives you access to lots of other HBO shows, too, such as The Penguin, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and The White Lotus.

Because Now is pay-as-you-go, there’s no contract to worry about. Just cancel whenever you run out of things to watch. Now’s entertainment pass costs £9.99 per month, or £6.99 per month if you sign up for six months. There’s no free trial of the entertainment pass, but you can try out Now’s Hayu package – which includes lots of brilliantly trashy reality TV shows from the US – free for seven days.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on TVs and more, try the links below:

Can’t get apps on your TV? The Google TV Streamer upgrades any old set to a smart TV