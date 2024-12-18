Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If you’ve already seen Wicked in the cinemas, then I’m almost certain you’re counting down the days until you can watch ‘Dancing Through Life’ on repeat – I know I am.

Or maybe, you’re yet to see the musical film and have been waiting for its release on streaming services, so that you can hunker down at home with a cosy blanket and heaps of snacks. Whatever the case, we’re all eagerly anticipating the day that Wicked will drop on our favourite streaming platforms.

Right now, there is no official release date for the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical’s film adaptation – it’s still so popular, but, we’ve got a good idea as to when you can expect to see its debut on streaming platforms, along with must-know information on how to preorder the DVD or Blu-ray of the film

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked tells the heartwarming story of two young witches as they navigate their way through university and learn about true friendship. Later known as the Wicked Witch of The West, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), is a green-hued extraordinary witch who faces many obstacles because of her differentness, and forms an unbreakable bond with Glinda (Ariana Grande), who is the opposite of Elphaba in most ways – popular, loved and blonde.

Of course, the film features all of the musical’s big hits, and stars Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage and Marissa Bode alongside Erivo, Grande and Bailey. With a run time of just under three hours, the 2024 film is just the first part of the whole story, with the second and final instalment, Wicked: For Good, set to hit cinemas on 21 November 2025.

When and where you can stream Wicked online

It’s no surprise that there are so many fans of Wicked – with the long-awaited release, teasers, all-star cast and insanely jam-packed schedule of collabs that dropped left, right and centre. If you’re keen to stream the smash hit at home, we’ve done a little research to work out just when that may be.

Most films arrive on streaming services between 60 and 90 days after their cinematic release, but we could be waiting as long as three months. We estimate that as Wicked premiered in cinemas on 22 November 2024, we can expect to see it on streaming platforms in February 2025. However, we're keeping our fingers crossed, as a few of Universal Picture's recent big films hit digital streaming platforms very soon after their cinematic release – The Fall Guy and Twisters after 18 and 25 days, respectively.

Predictions are that Universal Pictures’s Wicked’s first appearance outside of cinemas will be on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock. That’s not super handy for us here in the UK, though, as you currently need to be located in the US to stream on Peacock directly. But hope is not lost as Now TV and Sky customers can access Peacock as part of their subscription service. And in 2021, Universal Pictures and Amazon signed an agreement that Prime Video would stream live-action films four months after their arrival on Peacock. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that this also applies to us here in the UK.

How to buy Wicked on DVD

( Amazon )

Wicked can now be pre-ordered on Amazon, at £9.99 for a DVD, £14.99 on Blu-ray and £24.99 for those wanting to watch in 4K. Owing to the current mystery as to when the film will be released outside of cinemas, its current release date is marked as 31 December 2099. But, we don’t think you’ll be waiting quite that long.

